D.J. Shockley expands reach, named new FOX 5 Atlanta sports anchor

D.J. Shockley has long been part of Atlanta's sports culture. He was born here. He was raised here. He was a three-sport superstar here at North Clayton High, then brought glory to the University of Georgia just down the road. He led the Bulldogs to a 2005 SEC championship with a season producing the stuff of legend. It also made him an NFL Draft pick that, fittingly, kept him close to home.

Shockley has been in the Falcons family ever since being selected in the 2006 draft, first as a player and then as a broadcaster and team insider.

His role in Atlanta sports has expanded even farther now, upon being named a member of the FOX 5 Atlanta's Sports Team. He'll be on your TV all the time, covering Atlanta sports on the station's weekday afternoon and evening newscasts. He'll also host special sports programming for the local affiliate.

While Shockley is taking on a big role at FOX 5 Atlanta, he's still a vital part of our Falcons coverage. He'll provide plenty of inside knowledge for the team, including a return to our Falcons Audible podcast (subscribe right here). You'll also see him broadcasting our preseason games, starting with the exhibition opener on Aug. 13 against Tennessee.

While he has permanently traded his jersey for a suit, Shockley will still be as engrained as ever in the Atlanta sports scene working with the Falcons and his new partnership with FOX 5 Atlanta, which officially begins on Monday.

Congrats, Shock!

From,