Clark Phillips III makes the most of opportunities in first professional year -- Rookie Review

What Phillips learned in 2024: Patience, and the importance of being ready at a moment's notice

The Falcons cross-trained Phillips for a reason. It was a good thing, too, as the Falcons played Phillips in the slot in his first defensive appearances in Arizona in Week 10. With Alford working through an ankle injury at the time, the Falcons needed Phillips inside. Then, when Okudah went out with an ankle injury after the Falcons Week 11 bye, the Falcons needed Phillips lining up outside. He was an important piece of depth for the Falcons down the stretch.

As noted in the lede, though, it took everyone a while to see that depth in action. When he finally did see action, though, Phillips left the coaching staff impressed.

"He's a fun player to watch," former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said in Week 17. "There are always things that you go back and watch Clark that make you smile when you see the tape."

From the beginning of training camp to the end of the season, it almost felt like the coaching staff was itching for extended play for Phillips, too.

When he finally got it, he never let go, even when Okudah was healthy and back to 100 percent.

Areas for improvement: Penalties, body control

Phillips biggest strength is also, at times, his biggest obstacle.

Physicality has always been Phillips' calling card. Despite his smaller stature, Phillips' toughness and no-fear play is what brought NFL scouts calling in the pre-draft evaluation process.

"Whenever you watch him and he's making plays, you think a little guy wouldn't try to go in there and make a big guy tackle," assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said, "...he doesn't panic."

That physicality can sometimes be a little too much, though. According to PFF, Phillips was penalized six times, twice in the final game of the season in New Orleans. Those six penalties accumulated to 52 yards lost. Three of the six penalties were defensive holding, which is a notorious call for a rookie defensive back who is trying to make up ground against his opponent in a one-on-one scenario.

However, it can be said that, for every moment of his physicality getting in his way, he had moments where his physicality shined. Case in point: Phillips' nine defensive stops (according to PFF) and his five passes defended (according to Pro Football Reference). Finding a good middle group for that toughness and physicality can be what propels Phillips into his second year.