Chris Lindstrom on being picked by Falcons: 'Atlanta was definitely a place I wanted to go'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – When the Falcons selected Chris Lindstrom with the No. 14 overall pick, they knew exactly the type of player they are getting.

Tough, athletic, dependable and plays a with a desire to "finish" people.

He checks all the boxes for what the Falcons were looking for.

When Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, assistant general manager Scott Pioli, offensive line coach Chris Morgan, assistant offensive line coach Bob Kronenberg and strength coach Jesse Ackerman put Lindstrom through a workout a few weeks ago, it wasn't long before Lindstrom decided Atlanta was the place he hoped he would get drafted too.

"I had a great relationship with the staff and everyone, Atlanta was definitely a place I wanted to go," Lindstrom said. "I'm just thankful for this opportunity."

Lindstrom said he is comfortable playing right and left guard but took most of his snaps in college on the right side. He comes to Atlanta with familiarity in the zone scheme that the Falcons run.

This will be the second player the Falcons have drafted out of Boston College under Dimitroff on the offensive side of the ball with the first being Matt Ryan, of course.

Lindstrom has not met Matt Ryan individually, but he has been in the same room with Atlanta's franchise quarterback when he has made trips back to Boston College to speak to the football team.

His excitement for the chance to block for Ryan, his fellow Eagle, exuded over the phone when he spoke with the media on Thursday night.