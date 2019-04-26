Chris Lindstrom on being picked by Falcons: 'Atlanta was definitely a place I wanted to go'

Apr 25, 2019 at 11:03 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – When the Falcons selected Chris Lindstrom with the No. 14 overall pick, they knew exactly the type of player they are getting.

Tough, athletic, dependable and plays a with a desire to "finish" people.

RELATED CONTENT

He checks all the boxes for what the Falcons were looking for.

When Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, assistant general manager Scott Pioli, offensive line coach Chris Morgan, assistant offensive line coach Bob Kronenberg and strength coach Jesse Ackerman put Lindstrom through a workout a few weeks ago, it wasn't long before Lindstrom decided Atlanta was the place he hoped he would get drafted too.

"I had a great relationship with the staff and everyone, Atlanta was definitely a place I wanted to go," Lindstrom said. "I'm just thankful for this opportunity."

Lindstrom said he is comfortable playing right and left guard but took most of his snaps in college on the right side. He comes to Atlanta with familiarity in the zone scheme that the Falcons run.

This will be the second player the Falcons have drafted out of Boston College under Dimitroff on the offensive side of the ball with the first being Matt Ryan, of course.

Lindstrom has not met Matt Ryan individually, but he has been in the same room with Atlanta's franchise quarterback when he has made trips back to Boston College to speak to the football team.

His excitement for the chance to block for Ryan, his fellow Eagle, exuded over the phone when he spoke with the media on Thursday night.

"He's a great ambassador for what it means to be a BC man," Lindstrom said. "I'm thankful I'm going to be able to play with him."

Related Content

news

Quizzing Falcons teammates all part of Matt Ryan learning new system

Quarterback explains how he has learned Arthur Smith's system by doing
news

Practice report: Arthur Smith explains plan for Josh Rosen

New Falcons quarterback expected to play against Browns
news

Bair Mail: Mike Davis' potential as feature back, realistic Josh Rosen expectations, Kyle Pitts and more

news

Falcons infuse talent, experience into digital coverage, bringing fans closer to team than ever before 

Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim will present comprehensive coverage on AtlantaFalcons.com
news

I'm Tori McElhaney. 'Why' I joined the Atlanta Falcons digital team

Daughter of a football coach, athletic parents explains why she feels at home on a football field
news

Meet Kris Rhim: The new Atlanta Falcons multimedia features reporter

Philadelphia native's passion for telling purposeful stories began with a tragic event
news

Falcons release unofficial depth chart before preseason game vs. Browns

news

What Josh Rosen signing means for Falcons quarterback situation

Former top 10 NFL Draft pick could benefit from working with Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan, but must make a good first impression
news

Falcons sign QB Josh Rosen, release five others

news

Falcons 53-man roster projection: Tough calls at linebacker, in secondary, with defense and specialists unveiled

Erroll Thompson, Chris Williamson make projected roster with strong training camps
news

Practice report: Calvin Ridley found game mentality working vs. Dolphins

Top Falcons receiver stood out against Miami CBs Xavien Howard and Byron Jones
news

Falcons 53-man roster projection: Tough calls made on offensive end

Caleb Huntley, Christian Blake and John Raine earn some final spots on offensive roster

Top News

Quizzing Falcons teammates all part of Matt Ryan learning new system

Practice report: Arthur Smith explains plan for Josh Rosen

Bair Mail: Mike Davis' potential as feature back, realistic Josh Rosen expectations, Kyle Pitts and more

Falcons infuse talent, experience into digital coverage, bringing fans closer to team than ever before 

Advertising