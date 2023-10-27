Calais Campbell was nervous to tell Arizona defensive coordinator Bill Davis what play he should call in the Cardinals' Week 13 home game vs. the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. It wasn't his place, Campbell said. He was still a "young buck," only in his second year as a pro. He felt like he had a ways to go in terms of earning respect as a pass rusher in the league.

It was the end of the season, yes, but he had just turned 24 years old. He couldn't tell his coach what to do.

As the first half bled into the second half on Dec. 6, 2009, Campbell couldn't keep quiet any longer.

"Hey, Coach, call this play," Campbell said to Davis on the sideline, the coordinator giving him a confused look. "I know it's going to work."

Campbell went back out to the field, and a handful of calls later, the play Campbell had requested came in.

"I'm excited. I'm hyped," Campbell remembers thinking. "I knew it was going to work because the (lineman) wasn't respecting my inside move."

As the ball was snapped, Campbell said he believed in his heart that he was going to come free. There was no doubt. So, as the ball traveled back from the center's hands, Campbell had his target well in sight. That target? Brett Favre.

For Campbell, Favre wasn't just a prize. He was the prize.

Campbell remembered being 10 years old, watching Favre in one of his two Super Bowls. He remembered those storybook plays of all Favre's years in Green Bay. When Favre signed with Minnesota in 2009, Campbell would meet him on the gridiron.

And as he raced to the backfield, like every good hunter, Campbell had one thought running through his mind.