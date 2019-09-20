Bird Noises podcast: Jack Crawford talks hip-hop, Drake, playing Overwatch, Joe Paterno, 'The Office'

Sep 20, 2019 at 05:03 PM
Kasey-Richardson
Kasey Richardson

AtlantaFalcons.com

One of the main contributors to Atlanta's front line, Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford is looking to have a productive season, while in his eighth year in the league. Crawford joined Falcons digital managing editor Matt Tabeek on the debut episode of Bird Noises to talk more than just football. 

In the episode, Tabeek and Crawford discuss culture comparisons, growing up between the U.K. and U.S., favorite music genres, playing for the Atlanta Falcons and his expectations for this season. 

Other topics discussed: 

  • Crawford's past passion for music producing and the genre's of music he often listens to between the U.S. and U.K. (1:31)
  • Moving from England to New Jersey and finding a love for sports, becoming a standout in high school (5:00)
  • On receiving a scholarship to Penn State, playing under Joe Paterno and the struggles of being homesick while playing college football. (8:37)
  • Crawford's hobbies outside of football, playing video games like "Overwatch" and watching the hit show, "The Office" (13:42)
  • Rate's his top cities and vacation destinations he visits during the offseason (16:52)
  • Some of Crawford's favorite foods and gives a honest comparison between foods in America and England (18:21) 
  • Talks about his highest moments and lowest moments while playing on three different teams in the NFL (19:54)
  • His takeaways on last Sunday's victory against Philadelphia and playing the first home game in Mercedes Benz stadium (22:19)
  • Will McFadden joins the show to discuss Jack Crawford and what to expect from his play the rest of the season (23:41)

To listen and subscribe to the Bird Noises podcast:

  • Listen and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes: Click here
  • Listen and subscribe to the podcast on Google Play: Click here
  • Listen and subscribe to the podcast on Spotify: Click here
  • Watch and listen to the podcast on AtlantaFalcons.com: Click here

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: Estimating a new Cordarrelle Patterson deal, prioritizing NFL draft needs, Marcus Mariota, developmental QBs and more

Your questions get answers, plus a round of NFL Draft 'either/or' in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Looking back on Jalen Mayfield's trial by fire rookie year: Rookie Review

Mayfield started 16 games for the Falcons at left guard. How did he fare? 
news

Outside Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews, changes are possible along offensive line -- Falcons breakdown

Will Falcons go with continuity or add upgrades, competition to offensive front
news

Assessing Hayden Hurst's future, Kyle Pitts, tight ends — Falcons Breakdown

Just over 37 percent of the Falcons offense came from formations with two tight ends in 2021. Having a reliable pass catcher along with Kyle Pitts will be crucial moving forward.
news

Richie Grant finds his voice in Year 1 with Falcons: Rookie Review

After being drafted in the second round of the 2021 Draft, Grant shifted to nickel midway through the season
news

Analyzing futures of Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage — Falcons breakdown

The Falcons' wide receiver group arguably has the most questions heading into the offseason. 
news

Bair Mail: On fits for Dean Pees defense, NFL Draft trades, Dan Reeves, Deshaun Watson and options at No. 8 overall

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

Discussing futures for Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis and running backs -- Falcons breakdown 

Will Patterson return to Falcons after his best offensive season?
news

Falcons donate to social justice organizations in honor of MLK Day

Atlanta-based Rehabilitation Enables Dreams, Foreverfamily receive funds on players' behalf
news

Kyle Pitts' excellent first season foreshadows great career -- Rookie review

Pro Bowler's standout season defined by his expectations, not yours
news

Analyzing Matt Ryan's first year under Arthur Smith, state of Falcons quarterbacks -- Falcons breakdown

Veteran quarterback still performed well despite struggles around him
news

Bair Mail: On Russell Gage, Calvin Ridley and Falcons receiver corps, Matt Ryan, drafting Georgia Bulldogs and more

Your questions get answers in a Friday mailbag

Top News

Bair Mail: Estimating a new Cordarrelle Patterson deal, prioritizing NFL draft needs, Marcus Mariota, developmental QBs and more

Looking back on Jalen Mayfield's trial by fire rookie year: Rookie Review

Outside Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews, changes are possible along offensive line -- Falcons breakdown

Assessing Hayden Hurst's future, Kyle Pitts, tight ends — Falcons Breakdown

Advertising