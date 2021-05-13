Behind the Video | Falcons 2021 schedule release

The Atlanta Falcons took a unique and irreverent approach to announce their 2021 schedule release this year. Now one of the most anticipated moments on the NFL calendar, the schedule release has become not only a moment to energize the fan base, but also a cultural moment that transcends beyond the simple announcement.

This year, the Falcons' goal was to set the bar when it comes to creating content that will engage young and avid audiences as well as next-gen fans. The Falcons used Bleacher Report's Gridiron Heights, a wildly successful short animated spoof series centered around the NFL and its 32 teams, for inspiration.