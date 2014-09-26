Behind the Facemask: Kemal Ishmael

Frank Kleha: As you were scoring your first NFL touchdown last week on a pick-six, you looked like you were undecided about how you were going to celebrate once you got there. What happened?

Kemal Ishmael: I was kind of debating whether I should run through the end zone or dive. But I was somewhere in between of just diving in there or not. My teammates keep getting on me about how I had no air time. I was stuck in between what to do; one leg said jump, and the other said just run (laughing).

FK: When was the last time you scored a defensive touchdown?

KI: I haven't scored since I was a junior or senior in high school and it was the same thing, a pick-six.

FK: I understand one of the things you enjoy the most to get away from football is jumping on a dirt bike?

KI: I've always liked doing it, but I didn't really get into it until I came up here because of Bobby (Robert McClain). He's a big dirt bike guy and he taught me how to really ride a dirt bike, shifting gears and all that stuff. Since then I've taken off with it and I fell in love with it.

FK: Do you wear all the gear?

KI: Yes, I wear it all; the helmet, neck brace, gloves, long sleeve shirts that have pads so when you fall you don't get cut up, knee pads and big lock boots.

FK: I heard you are very proud of where and how you grew up in Miami (Florida).

KI: Yes, I take pride in being from there. A lot people don't make it out of there. Football was a way out for me and my friends. There are a lot of guys that come from Miami that when we go off to college and we end up seeing each other in the league, you are just happy to see them. (Minnesota Vikings quarterback) Teddy Bridgewater is an example. I'm going to see him this weekend and Josh Robertson, who also plays for the Vikings. It's just cool when you see all of these guys come out of there; it's hard to make it out.

FK: How well do you know Teddy?

KI: I went to North Miami Beach Senior High School and I played him in high school and I've met him a couple of times.

FK: So you know something about Bridgewater's game that might help you slow him down in his first NFL start this weekend?