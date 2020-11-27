Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons need to frustrate Raiders

What are the odds of a let-down game for the Raiders coming off of Sunday night's slugfest?

Willie Ramirez: As much as there is chance the Raiders could let down after a disappointing setback to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, there is just as good a chance you see Las Vegas fired up to avenge the loss. Las Vegas has one of the more dangerous offenses in the league, because it can use its rushing game to set quarterback Derek Carr up in play action. Running back Josh Jacobs ranks fourth in the NFL with 755 yards and third in the league with 46 first downs. Las Vegas responded to back-to-back losses earlier this season with a 40-32 win in Kansas City. The Silver and Black responded to a closer-than-the-final-indicated loss to Tampa Bay with three straight wins - all in different manners. Las Vegas might prove to be more dangerous off this loss, than vulnerable.

Who should the Falcons be more focused on: Derek Carr, Darren Waller, or Josh Jacobs?

Ramirez: Considering Atlanta's defense comes into Week 12 having allowed the second-most yards passing (3,003), Carr should be the focal point. The Falcons are allowing 27.5 points per game this season, and Carr is 26-6 in his career when the Raiders score 27 or more points, an .813 winning percentage. He's proven he can lead this unit no matter what scheme coach Jon Gruden has drawn up, be it designed to run with a power rushing game, or to go up top with an aerial display to a number of weapons. Carr is the cog of this engine, and the Falcons will need to stop him to stall the Raiders.

Has a defensive identity emerged for Las Vegas since their bye in Week 6?

Ramirez: While they're coming off a loss that took place in the final moments on Sunday, it's safe to say the one thing the Raiders have learned to do is come up with big defensive plays at the right time. The Raiders were allowing an average of 30.4 points per game through their first five contests. Since their bye, they've given up 24.8 ppg. Their defense is now ranked third in the league with opponents ending their offensive drives with a score just 49% of the time - third-best in the league. The next-man up mentality is the true identity, as it can be any one of the defenders on the field to make a big play.

What is the view of this Falcons team in Vegas?

Ramirez; When you think of the Atlanta Falcons, the immediate thought is Matt Ryan. He's someone who has been to the Super Bowl, and he's someone who's always competed at a high level. His football IQ makes the Falcons dangerous whether they have three wins or eight wins. He makes Atlanta's offense dangerous on every down. This might be the best 3-7 team in the league, with three of those losses coming by four points or less. Their defense has improved since allowing 34.5 points per contest after four games. There's no doubt Atlanta has one of the toughest stretches from this point forward, but if it can figure out how to package complete games, you're talking about a tough defensive front and a fiery offense that is much better than the record indicates.

What do the Raiders need to do to win on Sunday and what do the Falcons need to do?