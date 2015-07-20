Beasley Jr. Among Top 10 Madden Rookies

Jul 20, 2015 at 07:59 AM
image_8img.jpg

Vic Beasley Jr. has high expections on the field for his rookie NFL season, but he's also earned them on EA Sports' popular video game, Madden 16.

Beasley ranked in the top 10 among rookie ratings, earning a 77 out of 100 overall. Beasley was joined on the list by Raiders WR Amari Cooper, Bucs QB Jameis Winston and Jets DE Leonard Williams, among others.

As part of the rookie ratings release, Falcons running back Tevin Coleman was recorded as he reacted to what his Madden rating ended up being. When asked to predict what he would be ranked at, Coleman responded that he should be around 92. Whatever his rating was, he didn't end up liking it as he tore the paper in half and said "Y'all gotta do way better!"

Watch the reaction video below:

