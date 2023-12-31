Bair: Performance vs. Bears won't cut it to claim improbable NFC South title

The Falcons can win the division by beating New Orleans, combined with a Bucs loss to Carolina. 

Dec 31, 2023 at 06:55 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

CHICAGO – Sunday's lone positive development for the Falcons occurred 1,173.5 miles from where they played.

That came way down at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., where the Saints beat the Bucs and left the NFC South there for the taking.

The Falcons 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears in the snow at Soldier Field didn't impact that point one bit. It essentially eliminated the Falcons from the wild card race but there's a possibility they could steal the division crown at 8-9.

Here's the situation: The Bucs will win the NFC South by beating Carolina in the regular-season finale. If the Bucs lose, the winner of Falcons-Saints takes home the title.

Yep. The Falcons could win it at 8-9 due to a better record among games between the Falcons, Bucs and Saints. And, nope, they wouldn't feel bad for doing so despite a record below .500.

There was some solace to be taken in that despite a disappointing result where nothing went quite right. The Falcons threw four interceptions and didn't take the ball away. Atlanta was 0-for-1 in the red zone. The Bears were 4-for-5. Chicago held possession almost 15 minutes longer and won every offensive category by a significant margin.

The Bears deserved to win. The Falcons deserved the result they got.

Despite all those things, the Falcons still have a shot.

"It feels really (crappy) right now, to be honest, to come over here and get beat like that," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. "But, the fact that we still have a chance going into Week 18, the fact that we're still in that, that's what you want. If someone said in Week 18 that you have a chance to go to the playoffs, you take it.

"That's where we are right now. We're going to focus on the Saints, go out and beat them and root for the Panthers this weekend."

There's a point of contention late in that Heinicke quote. It's when he talks about beating the Saints, which is no given.

Atlanta certainly can, if we see the Falcons team that beat the Saints in Week 12 or dominated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. If it's Sunday's version, that won't get it done.

This team is at its best when its winning the turnover battle and playing stingy critical-down defense.

That's the part of the Falcons destiny they still control. If they play to their capability, they can go down to New Orleans and beat the rival Saints in their building.

But, because of inconsistencies and critical errors that have directly impacted outcomes, they're looking to a two-win Panthers team for help in beating the Bucs. Odds of that happening aren't great, but unexpected outcomes have frequented this strange-duck season.

The Falcons had control of the division less than a month ago and lost it. They've been playing catch-up ever since, but haven't reached Tampa Bay's pace. There's one more shot to do so, and the Falcons are appreciative of that.

"We're not out of the fight," Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. "Thank God for the Saints, getting the job done. We'll be ready to play next week, that's for sure."

Calais Campbell expects "to see a great football team go out and compete." It seems virtually certain the entire NFC South will play at the same time, meaning fans will keep an eye on the game and another on the scoreboard.

It's a situation that could've been avoided with better overall play this season and in select, identifiable moments against the Vikings, Cardinals and Panthers. Take a miscue away in one, maybe win two of those games and this column reads a lot different.

Inconsistencies and turnovers have come to define this season, one that could've been already over in a different division. The Falcons are still alive, though, and can squeak into the postseason with some help and one of their best performances this season. We've seen this team operate at a high level. They'll need to do so one last time to have a chance at the improbable: A sub-.500 postseason berth.

It won't solve the problems apparent during this season or alleviate some concerns about the future, but it will signify progress worth following into 2024 and beyond.

Game Photos | Week 17 Falcons at Bears

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field during Week 17.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Defense lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Defense lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Defense lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Defense lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 attempts a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 attempts a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 pitches to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 pitches to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 line up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 line up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the first half of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the first half of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Senior Defensive Assistant Dave Huxtable on the sideline during the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons Senior Defensive Assistant Dave Huxtable on the sideline during the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prepares to kick a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 prepares to kick a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 on the bench during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 on the bench during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 on the sideline during the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 on the sideline during the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and safety Richie Grant #27 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and safety Richie Grant #27 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 defend the rush during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 defend the rush during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Defensive stop near the goal line during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Defensive stop near the goal line during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 takes a snap during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 takes a snap during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Defensive stop near the goal line during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Defensive stop near the goal line during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 defend the rush during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 defend the rush during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 runs down field during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk #43 runs down field during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 fakes a handoff to running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 fakes a handoff to running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Referee discussion during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Referee discussion during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 reacts after a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 reacts after a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs a route during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 prepares to snap the ball during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 prepares to snap the ball during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93, defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96, and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 attempt to block a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93, defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96, and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 attempt to block a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 goes in motion during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 goes in motion during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the second half of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the second half of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
