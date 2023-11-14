Bair: Arthur Smith embracing pressure, challenge to turn things around following frustrating stretch

Falcons head coach will use the bye to identify solutions, snap a three-game losing streak. 

Nov 14, 2023 at 12:09 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

These Falcons are frustrated. That has been evident over the last few weeks, in body language and tone of voice and general disposition, as they've lost three straight winnable games and fallen off the pace in the NFC South.

That term has been used by Jake Matthews, Drake London, Arthur Smith, Jessie Bates III and countless others during a rough patch that must be considered the low point of this season.

Generally speaking, frustration is a catch-all to highlight the mixture of anger and disappointment with a current lot. It's a broad term used by most, and could come from a lost football game, heavy traffic or a restaurant getting your order wrong.

Frustration is an emotional response to stress and, at times, a state of being. It is, at its base, a symptom of something else.

There are also degrees of frustration, and this Falcons incarnation is heightened over the past few seasons.

In 2021 and 2022, the Falcons were frustrated because nobody likes losing, but there wasn't the talent or depth available – for several reasons, especially salary-cap constraints – to do enough about it.

That's not the case here. In this instance, the Falcons are frustrated because they're playing below their potential. They know they're better than what they've shown. As Calais Campbell said after the Vikings loss, that stings.

It also increases confidence in a turnaround if this bye week is used correctly to triage and remedy what ails them.

"If all of a sudden it was hopeless or morale was low, then yeah, that's a completely different animal," Smith said. "You see that and you're like, there's no hope. That's not the case here. As frustrated as you feel, you have to look at it. The results are what they are, but there's true evidence that we can right this thing."

If playing below potential is the root cause, what can provide frustration relief? It's not as simple as choosing the right quarterback.

Smith will name one for the foreseeable future coming out of the bye and, after hearing his Monday press conference, jaws would drop if Desmond Ridder's not the guy.

Though the Falcons need more consistent quarterback play, all three phases must improve to turn this thing around. Those loyal to this column have read several times the long list of issues yet to be fixed – aren't we all tired of the term "critical mistakes?" – but let's boil it down to one thing.

Inefficiency.

This defense is at its best when making opponents grind and strain for every yard. Ryan Nielsen's unit is good at that, but those efforts can go up in a flash, as we saw against Tennessee, Minnesota and Arizona, with a major lapse and an explosive play that decides an outcome. Giving up ill-timed yards in massive chunks is too common and must be remedied.

"It's been our Achilles heel in the last two weeks," Smith said after the loss to the Cardinals.

There has been an issue in the punt game as well, with the Falcons allowing two massive returns that led to touchdowns and, against Tennessee, made some mistakes that put their offense in terrible spots.

The offense has been put in a good place more than once by takeaways but hasn't capitalized well enough with touchdowns due to red-zone inefficiencies that hinder them in tight games.

The way the Falcons play, most every game is tight. They've lost three straight games by a combined 10 points, putting every mistake, every coaching decision under scrutiny.

Those are the problems. The Falcons must act fast in finding solutions. Smith and his staff will do a deep dive into them. And yes, that includes how the Falcons can coach better.

"One, you're looking offensively, but two, you're looking at yourself as a head coach," Smith said. "Whether there are things that I could do better to manage the game better because that's the other side that gets lost in it sometimes. When the games play out and we like our process of how you want to manage that.

"I think you can take a step back and say, alright, there are other things you can do logistically to help manage it. Ultimately, I need to be a better head coach, too. Right? So, it all goes into it. It will be a time to look at everything – things that we switch year-to-year, things that we've done before that I think may help us – so, we'll have a look at it all."

Smith spent most of his Monday press conference talking about finding solutions over the bye and trying to turn things around in Atlanta. About halfway through this exchange he dropped the Latin phrase, "Amor fati," which translates to "love of one's fate," in response to whether he's feeling the pressure after mounting losses.

Smith understands the nature of his job and the task in front of him. He embraces the challenge ahead to get the Falcons going again.

"That's kind of how you approach life," Smith said. "That's why you love this game. I love the opportunity that I get to do this, and I get to work with the guys that we've got. If you lose that perspective, shame on you. You embrace it – the good, the bad, the pressure. That's what you want. That's what you sign up for. The good news is we're not dead. We have a chance, too, as you said, to salvage the season or do something about it. Whatever the odds are, we can use this time to get away, try to find solutions and come back in here and do everything we can to beat New Orleans."

Monochrome Monday | Week 10 Falcons vs Cardinals

Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals during Week 10.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 41

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Demone Harris #91 arrives prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Demone Harris #91 arrives prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 41

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 41

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates after running for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 41

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates after running for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws a pass during the first half of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 41

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 throws a pass during the first half of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 looks on during the first half of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 looks on during the first half of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 41

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 41

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Derby #88 arrives prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 41

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Derby #88 arrives prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 arrives prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 arrives prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 41

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 41

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 41

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 41

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 41

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 41

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 41

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 41

Fans prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 41

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 returns an interception during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 41

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 returns an interception during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 warms up prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 41

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 warms up prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 41

Fans prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Jessie Bates III #3 react during the first half of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Jessie Bates III #3 react during the first half of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 41

Fans cheer during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 arrives prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 arrives prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 41

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Players run out prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 41

Players run out prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the fourth quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 41

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the fourth quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 41

Coin toss prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 41

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 41

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Eagles, Chiefs atop the league, 49ers move back to top 3, Falcons tumble after loss

Jaguars, Bengals fall out of elite class (temporarily, at least) after difficult defeats. 
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Lacking answers with the bye week looming

The Falcons lost to a 1-8 Arizona Cardinals to cap off a slide that involved losing four of their last five games. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 10 road loss to Cardinals

A one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Cardinals game in Week 10.
news

Bair: Falcons must make adjustments, realize potential before season slips away

Goals are getting harder to achieve with losses piling up and time starting to run out.
news

Where does the quarterback conversation in Atlanta go from here after loss to Cardinals? 

Desmond Ridder came in after Taylor Heinicke suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the 25-23 loss in Arizona. 
news

Falcons struggle to adjust defensively in Week 10 loss to Cardinals

Explosive plays continue to be a sore spot for the Falcons defense.
news

Week 10: What happened in Falcons road loss to the Cardinals

Atlanta falls to 4-6 on the season after its Week 10 game in Arizona.
news

Falcons release inactives list before Week 10 matchup with Arizona Cardinals

Defensive lineman David Onyemata is among Week 10 inactives for the Falcons. 
news

Falcons designate receiver, defensive lineman as practice squad elevations

Frank Darby and Timmy Horne are eligible to play Sunday's game against the Cardinals. 
news

Five things to watch when Falcons travel to face Cardinals in Week 10

Atlanta dropped below .500 for the first time all season with a loss to the Vikings in Week 9. Can they get back to middle ground in Arizona? 
news

Do it all: Why Falcons value multi-sport athletes

Drake London, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen among several Falcons players who starred in other sports outside football

Top News

Bair: Arthur Smith embracing pressure, challenge to turn things around following frustrating stretch

Inside Tori's Notebook: Lacking answers with the bye week looming

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 10 road loss to Cardinals

Do it all: Why Falcons value multi-sport athletes

Advertising