Atlanta Falcons to open Ticketmaster Studios in November

The Falcons will be one of the first NFL franchises to have a naming rights partner for the new digital production facility prior to construction completion. Ticketmaster, an established, innovative brand is devoted to leveraging technology to evolve the fan experience, a shared value with AMBSE, as well as wanting to be closer to game-day, this new facility will allow the Falcons to bring all facets of the game to the fans at a high level.

"Ticketmaster was an obvious choice to be our partner in the new digital facility," says Tim Zulawski, chief revenue officer, AMBSE. "There is no off season in the sports and entertainment business. Falcons fans and partners are engaged with the team year-round, and this facility will now allow the Falcons to feed that desire of both audiences."