Atlanta Falcons to open Ticketmaster Studios in November

New state-of-the-art digital production facility located at Falcons training facility

Aug 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
ATLANTA FALCONS STUDIO V5[2][2]3

The Atlanta Falcons organization is building a multimillion-dollar digital production facility located in the footprint of the Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch. As part of Ticketmaster's multi-year partnership extension with AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), Ticketmaster will hold the naming rights for this new state-of-the-art facility, bringing together two innovative brands focused on digital and fan experience excellence. The new 9,500 square foot facility is slated to open November 2022.

As demand for digital content continues to increase year over year, this new facility is a strategic investment that now positions the organization for all current needs as well as future growth in content development and delivery. Fans can expect to see more real-time analysis of breaking news, in-depth analysis during key moments such as the NFL Draft, expert review of player transactions, exclusive content with Falcons personalities, in-depth player features and more.

"The Falcons strive to be leaders in the industry in social and digital engagement while bringing compelling and impactful content to our fans and value to our corporate partners," says Brett Jewkes, executive vice president and chief brand and communications officer, AMBSE. "As sports consumption continues to evolve, the demand for captivating content continues to increase and in order to capitalize on fan thirst for Falcons content, it was imperative that we create the infrastructure for our digital teams to deliver on that demand."

TM Signage_Exterior_FINAL[1]

The Falcons will be one of the first NFL franchises to have a naming rights partner for the new digital production facility prior to construction completion. Ticketmaster, an established, innovative brand is devoted to leveraging technology to evolve the fan experience, a shared value with AMBSE, as well as wanting to be closer to game-day, this new facility will allow the Falcons to bring all facets of the game to the fans at a high level.

"Ticketmaster was an obvious choice to be our partner in the new digital facility," says Tim Zulawski, chief revenue officer, AMBSE. "There is no off season in the sports and entertainment business. Falcons fans and partners are engaged with the team year-round, and this facility will now allow the Falcons to feed that desire of both audiences."

The new facility will include multiple studio spaces, individual control rooms, a podcast studio, edit bays, audio booth, an interview room, and workstations. The main studio space will be a versatile space that will allow for traditional television studio analysis by Falcons insiders, cinematic storytelling for longer form digital features, touchscreens for game analysis, multiple broadcast cameras, flexibility for sit-down anchor interviews or a couch-setting for conversational interviews. The podcast studio will have space for multi-camera productions where podcasts and other productions in the studio spaces can happen simultaneously without interruption. A second studio space will be used for photo sessions and additional video needs.

ATLANTA FALCONS STUDIO V5[2][2]

"Whether we are pioneering new product to improve ticketing, or supporting our partners in reaching fans in new, innovative ways delivering timely information and relevant content, we continually seek to evolve the overall fan experience," said Clay Luter, Ticketmaster Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports. "AMB Sports and Entertainment are relentless innovators. They consistently raise the bar by staying attuned to the wants and needs of fans. Ticketmaster Studios is yet another example of AMBSE meeting fan needs, creating rich content to enhance the gameday experience."

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations
SECURE YOUR SEAT

Related Content

news

Analyzing performance of Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota and first-team offense vs. Jets

First-team offense scores 10 points over three drives

news

Five players to watch against New York Jets on Monday night

After two joint practices with the Jets, who's standing out?

news

What Falcons took from 'inspiring' trip to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Team broke bread with Army football team, toured historic campus and heard stories of those lost in conflict after Saturday walk-through

news

What we're watching in Falcons second preseason game vs. New York Jets

Atlanta will face New York on Monday night. Here are four storyline to take note of.

news

'He's just cutting it loose:' How Kaleb McGary has found right form, proper mindset heading into 2022 season

Why coaches, teammates and McGary himself agree that the right tackle is having his best NFL camp

news

Kyle Pitts on being called a 'create-a-player on Madden' video game

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh had some kind words for Falcons star tight end

news

Joint practice report: Kyle Pitts in the redzone, Geronimo Allison fighting for a spot, nickel position intrigue

The Falcons and Jets went no-pads on Saturday. Arthur Smith says to take everything with a grain of salt.

news

'It's a good proving ground': Grady Jarrett on state of Falcons defensive line entering intense preseason stretch

Position group working to overcome injury setbacks to Vincent Taylor, Marlon Davidson

news

Joint practice report: Grady Jarrett shines, eyes on Dee Alford, Jared Bernhardt vs. Sauce Gardner, situational football ramps up

The Falcons traveled to the Jets facility on Friday for the first of two joint practices. Here's what went down.

news

'Never get comfortable': Prove-it mentality helped Tyler Allgeier earn BYU scholarship, then NFL Draft pick

Allgeier taking nothing for granted in the pros, fighting to make instant impact on 2022 Falcons

news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Jets: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons preseason game at MetLife Stadium

Top News

Analyzing performance of Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota and first-team offense vs. Jets

Sideline Access: Mariota throws an absolute dart to Zaccheaus in a tight window for the touchdown

Mariota dials launch codes to Pitts for 52-yard gain

Mariota throws it on a on-a-rope for a 13-yard TD dime to Zaccheaus

Advertising