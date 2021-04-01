Atlanta Falcons Plan to Travel to London in October 

The Atlanta Falcons will serve as the home team in an October game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as part of this season's NFL's International Series.

The exact date of the game, as well as the Falcons' non-divisional opponent, will be announced when the NFL releases its 2021 schedule in May. Final scheduling of the game is subject to the status of the COVID virus, travel restrictions and game-attendance allowances.