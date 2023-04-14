Atlanta Falcons host second annual high school football award show

Josh Carmichael of Hiram High School, Robert Hill of Athens Academy, Tavares Lewis of Treutlen High School and Ryan Manard of Pelham High School were honored as the inaugural High School Assistant Coaches of the Year. In addition to serving as the quarterbacks coach and strength coordinator for Hiram High School's football team, Carmichael coaches multiple sports and goes above and beyond for his student-athletes in need off the field. Hill teaches math, coaches football and track and field at Athens Academy, and can often be found giving back to his community, even dressing as Santa Claus around the holidays. An alumnus of Treutlen High School, Lewis coaches special teams, defensive backs and running backs at his alma mater where he has built a strong rapport with his players both on and off the field. Manard coaches offensive line and special teams at Pelham, while running the equipment room and teaching math. He also serves as the head coach of the golf team and filled in as the wrestling coach this past year, stepping up when called upon and serving as a role model for his student-athletes.