Formula for Atlanta Falcons 2023 Schedule 

Outside of the mandatory home-and-away NFC South divisional matchups, the NFL will use a formula which rotates to decide the Falcons' other 11 games that will be played. They'll play one NFC division in its entirety, with the NFC North on the docket in 2023. There are three opponents that have yet to be determined, but they'll be the teams that finish with the same standing within their own division. For example, if the Falcons finish first in the NFC South, they'll play the first-place team from the NFC East, NFC West and AFC East.