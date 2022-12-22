Formula for Atlanta Falcons 2023 Schedule 

Dec 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

Since the NFL expanded to 17 games in the regular-season, opponents on the Atlanta Falcons 2023 schedule will be contingent upon the league formula which was implemented in 2021.

Atlanta and each of the NFC teams will play eight home games and nine road games.

Outside of the mandatory home-and-away NFC South divisional matchups, the NFL will use a formula which rotates to decide the Falcons' other 11 games that will be played. They'll play one NFC division in its entirety, with the NFC North on the docket in 2023. There are three opponents that have yet to be determined, but they'll be the teams that finish with the same standing within their own division. For example, if the Falcons finish first in the NFC South, they'll play the first-place team from the NFC East, NFC West and AFC East.

Here's a look at how the Falcons opponents are determined.

Falcons Home Opponents:

NFC South: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC North: Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers

AFC South: Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts

NFC East: TBD

Falcons Road Opponents:

NFC South: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC North: Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions

AFC South: Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans

NFC West: TBD

AFC East: TBD

1125 x 663 (MKT TIle) (2x)

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons Daily: 'Drake is wired the right way': What Drake London has learned, how he has evolved during rookie year

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick is devoted to self improvement, maximizing each experience during first professional season

news

How Ravens QB Lamar Jackson being unavailable in Week 16 impacts Falcons

Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback against Atlanta on Saturday

news

Falcons Injury report: Offensive lineman ruled out of Week 16 game vs. Ravens

Chuma Edoga was limited all week dealing with a knee injury

news

'His smarts and instincts are starting to show up': On the progression of Troy Andersen through the lens of coaches, players

Andersen ranks fifth in the NFL with the most tackles by a rookie linebacker

news

Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom named to first Pro Bowl

Boston College product will represent NFC in inaugural Pro Bowl Games

news

Injury report: Updating status of Chuma Edoga, Cordarrelle Patterson as Ravens practice prep continues

Veteran running back gets a rest day on Thursday afternoon

news

Dean Pees, Frank Bush recount Sunday's "scary situation" when the coordinator was taken to the hospital pregame

Frank Bush called the defense while Dean Pees was evaluated at a local hospital in New Orleans.

news

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier's emergence, Rashaan Evans performance, Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder starting over Marcus Mariota

Your questions get answers in this massive Wednesday mailbag

news

What Desmond Ridder learned from his first NFL start

Rookie quarterback praised the Falcons rushing attack for taking pressure off him

news

Falcons Daily: Analyzing the key to Falcons consistent run game, why it's not based in what you think

There's a lot to like about what the Falcons have done this season in their run game. How did the Falcons get to this point? Players and coaches say it's a bit more mundane than you may assume.

news

Injury report: Revealing status of Chuma Edoga as Ravens practice prep begins

Offensive lineman the only Falcon on Wednesday's participation report

Top News

Falcons Daily: 'Drake is wired the right way': What Drake London has learned, how he has evolved during rookie year

Nerdy Birds: Tyler Allgeier's historic season, Chris Lindstrom's arrival and more

How Ravens QB Lamar Jackson being unavailable in Week 16 impacts Falcons

Falcons Injury report: Offensive lineman ruled out of Week 16 game vs. Ravens

Advertising