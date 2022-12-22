Formula for Atlanta Falcons 2023 Schedule 

Since the NFL expanded to 17 games in the regular-season, opponents on the Atlanta Falcons 2023 schedule will be contingent upon the league formula which was implemented in 2021.
Atlanta and each of the NFC teams will play eight home games and nine road games.
Outside of the mandatory home-and-away NFC South divisional matchups, the NFL will use a formula which rotates to decide the Falcons' other 11 games that will be played. They'll play one NFC division in its entirety, with the NFC North on the docket in 2023. There are three opponents that have yet to be determined, but they'll be the teams that finish with the same standing within their own division. For example, if the Falcons finish first in the NFC South, they'll play the first-place team from the NFC East, NFC West and AFC East.
Here's a look at how the Falcons opponents are determined.
Falcons Home Opponents:
NFC South: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC North: Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers
AFC South: Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts
NFC East: TBD
Falcons Road Opponents:
NFC South: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC North: Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions
AFC South: Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans
NFC West: TBD
AFC East: TBD
