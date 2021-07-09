AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp open practice dates announced

The Atlanta Falcons have announced the open practice dates for the 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at IBM Performance Field.
Atlanta Falcons fans will have an opportunity to see the team in person for the first time on July 31 as part of the NFL's Back Together Saturday. Fans at the first practice will also have the opportunity to hear from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot with appearances from Atlanta Falcons legends, Freddie Falcon and Falcons cheerleaders. Food trucks and the Falcons official merchandise tent will also be on site. Due to current NFL protocols around COVID-19, there will not be opportunities for player autographs.
To come to one of the five open practices at IBM Performance Field, fans can access free tickets at the link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/falconstrainingcamp#/.
In addition to hosting fans at five practices in Flowery Branch, the Falcons will host an open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, August 7. The 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice will begin at 2 p.m. and gates open one hour prior to the start. Tickets for the open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be $5 each and all proceeds will go to Emory Healthcare's research and discovery programs.
For more information on the event or to secure tickets, please visit: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/open-practice.
2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Open Dates
Sat., July 31 | 9:30 a.m. (gates open 8:30 a.m.) | IBM Performance Field
Sun., August 1 | 9:30 a.m. (gates open 8:30 a.m.) | IBM Performance Field
Tues., August 3 | 9:30 a.m. (gates open 8:30 a.m.) | IBM Performance Field
Wed., August 4 | 9:30 a.m. (gates open 8:30 a.m.) | IBM Performance Field
Thurs., August 5 | 9:30 a.m. (gates open 8:30 a.m.) | IBM Performance Field
Sat. August 7 | 2 p.m. (gates open 1 p.m.) | Mercedes-Benz Stadium