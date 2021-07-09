AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp open practice dates announced

Atlanta Falcons fans will have an opportunity to see the team in person for the first time on July 31 as part of the NFL's Back Together Saturday. Fans at the first practice will also have the opportunity to hear from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot with appearances from Atlanta Falcons legends, Freddie Falcon and Falcons cheerleaders. Food trucks and the Falcons official merchandise tent will also be on site. Due to current NFL protocols around COVID-19, there will not be opportunities for player autographs.