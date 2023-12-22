Arthur Smith responds to reports of NFL fine for injury report rules violation

"What I will give the league a lot of credit for is there are a lot of things, when you're going through the injury report, and clearly we understood their point of view, but they also understood our point of view, too, which is why it wasn't some contentious battle. As you go through that, just full transparency, there's an inquiry and usually you have to respond with a letter - so, it's not like it's some court case that you're sitting in - it wasn't a lot of time spent, just: Here's how we interpreted it, here's our intent, nothing was done to try to game anything like that. I understood their point of view, so lesson learned there. It was a good conversation, and there are probably a lot of conversations that are going to be had in the spring. That's kind of where we ended it.