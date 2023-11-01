Arthur Smith honored as Falcons' Salute to Service nominee

Nov 01, 2023 at 02:03 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith has been named the organization's nominee for the 2023 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award acknowledges an individual within the NFL Family who demonstrates an outstanding dedication to honoring, empowering and connecting with the military community.

As the son of a U.S. Marine Corp Captain who served in the Vietnam War, Smith has prioritized giving back to our nation's military and veterans throughout his career. This past summer, Smith took part in an Atlanta Falcons USO Trip, visiting service members currently deployed overseas. When planning the trip, Smith requested to visit soldiers in the hardest-hit areas in an effort to show support to those who need it most. As a result, the USO selected bases in desolate locations assisting those fighting in the war in Ukraine.

As part of the tour, the group visited Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Constanta, Romania, and Novo Selo Training Area in Sliven, Bulgaria, learning more about military service and seeing what day-to-day life for deployed troops entails. The team served meals to service members, signed autographs and took photos with troops at meet and greets, participated in military training workouts and more.

In addition to the USO Tour, Smith has visited domestic military bases, spent time with T.A.P.S. families at practice and walk-throughs leading up to games, and has hosted service members at Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp and Falcons home games through his personal allotment within the Rise Up & Share ticketing program.

Prior to Falcons preseason game against the New York Jets in 2022, Smith led the charge for the team to conduct walk-through at Michie Stadium, share lunch with cadets and tour the United States Military Academy at West Point.

For the second consecutive year, fans will play a role in determining the NFL's overall winner of the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. Fans can vote for nominees at nfl.com/salutefanvote beginning on Nov. 1, and voting will run throughout the month of November. Finalists are determined by the consensus votes of fans, an NFL internal committee and USAA. The Salute to Service panel will select the league's overall winner from the three finalists.

