Arthur Blank statement on the passing of Greg Knapp

Jul 22, 2021 at 07:20 PM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
knapp

Former Falcons assistant coach Greg Knapp died on Thursday, succumbing to severe injuries from a bicycling accident. He was 58 years old.

Knapp worked for seven different NFL teams during his respected coaching career, including two stints with the Falcons. He was Atlanta's offensive coordinator from 2004-06 and its quarterbacks coach from 2018-20.

Knapp was hired in 2021 as a passing game specialist for the New York Jets, who confirmed news of Knapp's passing on Thursday evening. According to a statement from Knapp's family, published on the Jets website, Knapp was struck by a car on Saturday and never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mother, his wife, his three daughters and his brother before passing on.

Knapp was beloved by many across the NFL and in the Falcons organization, including owner Arthur Blank.

"He was a tremendous football coach who achieved at the highest levels of our game, but more importantly he was a wonderful person who had the love, admiration and respect of those who were blessed to work with him," Blank said in a statement.

Knapp's family has asked people to visit caringbridge.org to post photos and memories. That site will also include information about a Celebration of Life service.

Related Content

news

Training camp preview: Grady Jarrett needs help creating havoc

Largely unproven unit needs to find solid form, quality rotation in Falcons camp
news

Training camp preview: Key position battles upcoming on offensive line

Expect competition for a few starting spots along Falcons front
news

Falcons Announce 2021 Training Camp Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

Erick Capetillo, Tessa Grossman, Darryl Jackson and Cliff Matthews will join the team leading up to the kickoff of the 2021 season.
news

Training camp preview: Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst could form dynamic duo

Top Falcons tight ends should benefit from working in Arthur Smith's system
news

Training camp preview: Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage take center stage

Falcons receiver corps must move on, thrive without Julio Jones
news

Training camp preview: Mike Davis must keep chains, run game moving

Atlanta native steps in as Falcons feature back, with production also needed from Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison
news

Training camp preview: Matt Ryan must be stabilizing force in new era

Steady-as-they-come franchise quarterback needs captain Arthur Smith's ship well getting offense up to speed
news

Falcons should help pass rush when filling open roster spot

news

Why Dean Pees is Falcons biggest defensive offseason addition 

Coaxing respected defensive coordinator out of retirement was huge win for Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot
news

ESPN names Arthur M. Blank the 2021 Sports Philanthropist of the Year at seventh annual Sports Humanitarian Awards

news

What Falcons Building Blocks series says about roster overall

Quality NFL Drafts and player development key to necessary expansion of Falcons young talent base. 

Top News

Arthur Blank statement on the passing of Greg Knapp

Training camp preview: Grady Jarrett needs help creating havoc

Training camp preview: Key position battles upcoming on offensive line

Training camp preview: Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst could form dynamic duo

Advertising