Arthur Blank statement on the passing of Greg Knapp

Former Falcons assistant coach Greg Knapp died on Thursday, succumbing to severe injuries from a bicycling accident. He was 58 years old.

Knapp worked for seven different NFL teams during his respected coaching career, including two stints with the Falcons. He was Atlanta's offensive coordinator from 2004-06 and its quarterbacks coach from 2018-20.

Knapp was hired in 2021 as a passing game specialist for the New York Jets, who confirmed news of Knapp's passing on Thursday evening. According to a statement from Knapp's family, published on the Jets website, Knapp was struck by a car on Saturday and never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mother, his wife, his three daughters and his brother before passing on.

Knapp was beloved by many across the NFL and in the Falcons organization, including owner Arthur Blank.