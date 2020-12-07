Alex Mack earns Falcons' nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award 

Dec 07, 2020 at 04:47 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The NFL has announced the 32 player nominations for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is the Atlanta Falcons' nominee.

This award, created in 2014 in honor of former Pittsburgh Steelers founding owner Art Rooney Sr., recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field week in and out.

Mack is the epitome of class on in the team facility and on the field. The 35-year-old has been to six Pro Bowls in his long and decorated career that started in 2009 when he was the 21st overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Since arriving in Atlanta in 2016, Mack's leadership has been invaluable. Not only has he been one of the team's captains each year, his steady presence has been something the Falcons have counted on.
The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors show during Super Bowl weekend.

Here's the full list of nominations:

  • Arizona: Budda Baker
  • Baltimore: Calais Campbell
  • Buffalo: Tre'Davious White
  •  Carolina: Teddy Bridgewater
  • Chicago: Khalil Mack
  • Cincinnati: Josh Bynes
  • Cleveland: Nick Chubb
  •  Dallas: Ezekiel Elliott
  • Denver: Bryce Callahan
  • Detroit: Frank Ragnow
  •  Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers
  • Houston: Brandon Dunn
  • Indianapolis: Justin Houston
  • Jacksonville: Josh Allen
  • Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes
  • Las Vegas: Derek Carr
  • Los Angeles Chargers: Joey Bosa
  • Los Angeles Rams: John Johnson
  •  Miami: Kyle Van Noy
  • Minnesota: Kyle Rudolph
  • New England: Matthew Slater
  • New Orleans: Ryan Ramczyk
  • New York Giants: Logan Ryan
  • New York Jets: Folorunso Fatukasi
  • Philadelphia: Jason Kelce
  • Pittsburgh: Cameron Heyward
  • San Francisco: Kyle Juszczyk
  • Seattle: K.J. Wright
  • Tampa Bay: Lavonte David
  • Tennessee: Ryan Tannehill
  • Washington: Terry McLaurin

