af_22_editorial_404-day-with-aj_16x9

A.J. Terrell was raised in Atlanta and is proud to represent it with the Falcons. That's not just evident when he wears black, white and red on Sunday afternoons. It's clear every day, when he's an active member of the community that has helped him thrive.

By Scott Bair

ATLANTA – A.J. Terrell stood in the middle of Ben Hill park and surveyed the open field before him. The Falcons cornerback was both present while describing the area and somehow transported to a different time in this exact same place, reliving good memories forever seared into his mind.

He saw the park through younger eyes, as it looked to an 10-, 11-, 12-year old playing for the Metro Atlanta Youth Football League's Oomp Squad over a decade ago now.

"When I was a kid coming here, it used to be grass instead of turf," Terrell said. "Everything looked the same, though not as well developed as it is now. The game days used to be crazy. They used to have tons of fans, and people from all over used to come and watch us play games from morning to night.

"It was a sight to see."

Terrell was part of a great football generation from this portion of Atlanta, though he may be the best member of it. Hard work, discipline and a tight-knit, supportive family transformed that young kid into a Westlake High and Clemson star, then a first-round draft pick who has become one of the NFL's best at his position.

Terrell is a rock who projects both stability and confidence these days, someone truly comfortable in his own skin. He's typically soft-spoken in public, rarely showing emotional displays.

There were telltale signs, in his cadence and vocal tone, that being here at Ben Hill, on a 404 Day celebration with an army of supporters helping beautify this place, truly means something.

"I played here, right on this field," Terrell said. "I used to practice on the back field. My coaches from back then helped mold be into the man I am today. The vision was always clear, even as a kid. This place has always meant a lot to me. Now that we're here giving back, it makes it even more special."

It means something to represent his city and his family well. It means something to be a role model to those in his neighborhood, a beacon of light and hope and proof that hard work pays off.

af_22_editorial_cap-crunch-series_quotes22af_22_editorial_cap-crunch-series_quote_3

"This is an honor and a responsibility of mine, to give back in any way that I can," Terrell said. "It's something I take pride in and something that has always been in my heart, to give back to Ben Hill and the places all around Atlanta that have shaped me."

Big events like the Falcons' 404 Day celebration are important. They shine bright lights on places that need them most.

Terrell didn't just parachute in for the event, smile for the cameras and bounce right back out.

Terrell is a fixture in and around here.

He comes back to his family home almost every day. He's a regular at Westlake High, where his brother Avieon is a star cornerback with Power 5 scholarship offers resting at his feet.

He has also shown support for local athletics – he hosts a track invitational each spring and has come back to Ben Hill to counsel the latest Oomp squads. Other times you'll just find him at this park running gassers or ladder drills in the offseason, just being part of this community.

"It's still a family atmosphere when we come out here," A.J.'s father, Aundell Terrell Sr., said. "We had some wonderful times – big wins, tough losses -- with people watching up on the hill. There's a lot of history here."

The Terrells have quite a history at Westlake High. A.J.'s a second-team All-Pro in just his second NFL season. Avieon's on the rise and seemingly destined for big things. Their two sisters, Ariel and Arieaunna, ran college track. The family's weekends have always been packed with athletic events, now from watching Avieon under Friday night lights through A.J. playing Sundays down on Northside Drive.

Those weekends end with a family dinner. That includes A.J. after home games, when he makes the short drive from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in time for the late NFL slate and a home-cooked meal.

You can tell that means something to Aundell Terrell Sr. It's a point of pride that he and wife Aliya created a structure for their children to thrive, with the humility to respect and appreciate those who supported them along the way.

af_22_editorial_cap-crunch-series_quotesaf_22_editorial_cap-crunch-series_quote_3

"I don't wear it on my sleeve as much, but I'm the happiest dad in the world," Aundell Terrell Sr. said. "I'll be the first to tell you and I'm proud to say that everything we've been given as a family was earned."

A.J. Terrell has earned a place among the elites at his profession while representing the city where he grew up. Some athletes don't like playing close to home, with all the distractions that come with it.

Terrell views it as a golden opportunity.

He said being drafted by Atlanta in 2020 was surreal. He still feels that way, even after two whirlwind years living in this reality.

"Just thinking back over the whole process, it's so crazy how everything worked out," Terrell said. "Events like this remind you how much of a blessing things are. Coming from a city like Atlanta, playing in front of all my friends and family and coaches and everyone who supported me all these years is incredible. Now doing it on a bigger platform, as a Falcon, is something I imagined."

Now that dream is real life. Terrell's drive to be a fully committed member of this community has never been stronger, and he wants this place to be as special to his young son as it is to him. Aundell Terrell III is just two years old, nearly three, but over time he'll get to know Atlanta as well as his father and learn how key it is to be present and active in a community that has given them so much.

"It's so important, understanding where he came from and who he came from, understanding that there's so much joy in these moments, " A.J. Terrell said. "I want him to understand the importance of giving back and the importance of seeing me trying to do everything right, so he can look back on his times as a kid and see that I always had his best interests in mind."

Falcons and Truist give back on 404 Day

Several members of the Falcons and Truist organizations revitalized outdoor spaces at Ben Hill Recreation Center in honor of 404 Day. The efforts were led by cornerback A.J. Terrell, who played youth football at the center growing up.

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields.
1 / 67

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields.

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.
2 / 67

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.
3 / 67

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.
4 / 67

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.
5 / 67

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.
6 / 67

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.
7 / 67

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.
8 / 67

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields.
9 / 67

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields.

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.
10 / 67

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.
11 / 67

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.
12 / 67

To celebrate 404 Day, the Atlanta Falcons and Truist spent an afternoon cleaning up Ben Hill Recreation Center, A.J. Terrell's childhood fields. Volunteers from the Falcons staff, season ticket members and Truist worked together to landscape and clean up the park.

AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0386
13 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH3_9904
14 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH3_9961
15 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0116
16 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0385
17 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0395
18 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0317
19 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0311
20 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0302
21 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0280
22 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0252
23 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0244
24 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0205
25 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0176
26 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0132
27 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0041
28 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0110
29 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0165
30 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0081
31 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0068
32 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0051
33 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0049
34 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0058
35 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_3972
36 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0034
37 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH2_0031
38 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4194
39 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4182
40 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4171
41 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4168
42 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4144
43 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4164
44 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4084
45 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4097
46 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4132
47 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4111
48 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4070
49 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4072
50 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4068
51 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4043
52 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4046
53 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4063
54 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4060
55 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4038
56 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_3984
57 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4026
58 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_3947
59 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_4000
60 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_3951
61 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_3976
62 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_3955
63 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_3966
64 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_3902
65 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH1_3910
66 / 67
AF_20220401_404-Day-Community-Event_KH3_9914
67 / 67
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations
back to top

Related Content

news

Rankings the Falcons greatest needs ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Spoiler alert: Edge rusher is No. 1, because, duh.

news

Falcons have No. 8 overall selection in 2022 NFL Draft

A full list of nine Falcons picks, including five in the top 82 overall

news

Falcons sign tight end with Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota connection

Atlanta signs Anthony Firkser on one-year deal.

news

Eight at No. 8: Could Malik Willis be the Falcons future franchise quarterback?

Willis' sky-high potential could convince the Falcons to invest in him as their franchise quarterback as they move into the post Matt Ryan era.

news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith working with Marcus Mariota, Malik Willis and Feleipe Franks

We talk a lot about quarterbacks in this pass-happy mailbag

news

Wyche: Why edge rusher could be Falcons focus in NFL Draft's first round

Falcons must get better affecting the passer after just 18 sacks in 2021

news

Report: Falcons set to meet with another quarterback

Sam Howell is the third quarterback reportedly meeting with the Falcons this week.

news

NFL Mock Draft: Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 1, Sauce Gardner goes high and Falcons make smart, stable pick

Charles Cross headed to Atlanta after early run on edge rushers in a Scott/Tori mashup mock

news

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones and NFL Draft targets if Falcons trade back

We address all that, plus updated team needs in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons add another cornerback to 2022 roster

Mike Ford comes to Atlanta on a one-year deal.

news

Report: A second quarterback scheduled to visit Falcons

Atlanta is doing its due diligence in debriefing possible quarterback candidates.

Top News

Rankings the Falcons greatest needs ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Falcons sign tight end with Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota connection

Eight at No. 8: Could Malik Willis be the Falcons future franchise quarterback?

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith working with Marcus Mariota, Malik Willis and Feleipe Franks

Advertising