"I don't wear it on my sleeve as much, but I'm the happiest dad in the world," Aundell Terrell Sr. said. "I'll be the first to tell you and I'm proud to say that everything we've been given as a family was earned."

A.J. Terrell has earned a place among the elites at his profession while representing the city where he grew up. Some athletes don't like playing close to home, with all the distractions that come with it.

Terrell views it as a golden opportunity.

He said being drafted by Atlanta in 2020 was surreal. He still feels that way, even after two whirlwind years living in this reality.

"Just thinking back over the whole process, it's so crazy how everything worked out," Terrell said. "Events like this remind you how much of a blessing things are. Coming from a city like Atlanta, playing in front of all my friends and family and coaches and everyone who supported me all these years is incredible. Now doing it on a bigger platform, as a Falcon, is something I imagined."

Now that dream is real life. Terrell's drive to be a fully committed member of this community has never been stronger, and he wants this place to be as special to his young son as it is to him. Aundell Terrell III is just two years old, nearly three, but over time he'll get to know Atlanta as well as his father and learn how key it is to be present and active in a community that has given them so much.