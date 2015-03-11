5 Things We Learned From Newest Falcons

1. The Dan Quinn Factor: Justin Durant has played for three different teams in the NFL before arriving in Atlanta. While being asked to fill various roles with each defensive scheme, for the most part, he's played the WILL (weakside linebacker) position, which is where he says the Falcons have told him he'll play initially. During his conference call Wednesday, Durant was asked if it was Quinn's scheme, his coaching or both, that sold him on signing with the Falcons. * *

"It was a lot of things, but mainly it was Quinn, coming from the things that he did in Seattle, just amazing," Durant said. "It was hard for me to pass up an opportunity to play for someone like that."

2. Run-and-Hit LB:Since February, Quinn has been adamant about finding guys who play fast and physical. Slowed in 2014 by a biceps injury, Durant said he was medically cleared two weeks ago to fully participate in offseason activities. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker is ready to please Quinn, the Falcons coaches and the entire fan base with his style of play.

"I 'm a run and hit kind of a linebacker," Durant said. "I'm quick. I'm explosive. I'm fast to the ball, always around the ball, (and) when I get there, I'm just going to try to make as much noise as possible."

3. Pass-Rush Mentality: During the offseason, Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank admitted he wants to see an improved defense, including a better pass rush next season; new Falcons linebacker Brooks Reed is up for the task.