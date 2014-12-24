5 Things: Run Defense Seeing Success

"From the quarterback position, you really have to settle yourself down and just go out there and execute and play the way you're capable of," Ryan said. "I've got a lot of experience doing that, and I trust in my routine; I think that's one of the things in these types of situations that you have to believe in."

3. Hester Talks Pro Bowl: One day after being named to his fourth-career Pro Bowl, Falcons wide receiver Devin Hester was asked what the honor means to him in his first season with the Falcons.

"It's been a new start for me on a new team, and I'm fortunate to get voted into the Pro Bowl," Hester said. "At the end of the day, it just shows me what I believed, that I can still do it. That's one of the biggest things for me, they (Falcons) took a chance on me, and now I have to continue to do it."

When asked for his thoughts about being voted to the Pro Bowl along with Jones, Hester struck a big smile before walking directly into a team meeting.