5 Things: Falcons Prepared With or Without Julio

1. Injury Updates: Thursday's practice did not include Julio Jones (hip) and Jon Asamoah (back) for the second-consecutive day. Meanwhile, Harry Douglas (foot), Roddy White (knee) and William Moore (foot) were limited participants at practice. Falcons head coach Mike Smith said it was good to see Douglas, White and Moore back on the field, anticipating to see more from each player on Friday. Moore offered further details about his Thursday workout.

"Today we focused on the mental part of the game," Moore said. "(On Friday) we're going to focus on being more physical and running around a lot more and look to see how I recover the next day. If it were up to me, I wouldn't miss this game for the world. This is what I play for. This is where I want to be. I want to be here and contribute. We have a mission, and we're going to do whatever it takes to get this mission accomplished."

2. White Ready with/without Julio: In the absence of Jones from practice, the team's star wide receiver was not allowed to speak to the media. Thankfully for Jones, his fellow wide receiver Roddy White feels right at home in front of cameras and microphones. The club's all-time leader in career touchdowns talked about preparing for the New Orleans Saints with or without Jones.

"You just have to go out there and play football," White said. "Julio is a big part of our offense, and the things that he does really help us out, but being at the wide receiver position, we just have to go out and execute and play at a high level. I'm ready to go."