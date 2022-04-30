2022 NFL Draft: League media offer draft grades for Falcons Day 2 selections

Atlanta took the second quarterback off the board with Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, and loaded up on defense. 

Apr 30, 2022 at 01:12 AM
Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

CBS Sports: A

Chris Trapasso: First-round film and traits. Only reason he was available is because he's not enormous. Burst, bend, pass-rush plans, speed-to-power conversion. Super consistent. Falcons desperately need stars in their front seven on defense beyond Grady Jarrett. Not majorly expensive to trade up.

Bleacher Report: A

Brent Sobleski: Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett can't do it all. Ebiketie is an ideal fit as an outside linebacker in Dean Pees' system with the potential to be a consistent nuisance as an edge-rusher. At Arthur Smith's previous stop, the Tennessee Titans found a similar talent in the second round when they chose Harold Landry III.

Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

CBS Sports: B

Chris Trapasso: Fascinating prospect. Former QB. Transitioned to LB and was ultra productive at FCS level. Big and supremely athletic. Flies to the football. Big tackling radius. Will just take him some time to acclimate himself as a coverage player. Big need filled though.

Bleacher Report: C

Brent Sobleski: The Atlanta Falcons basically added a more athletic Foyesade Oluokun. The comparison is a compliment in some ways, but it's a negative, too. Andersen will rack up numbers and plenty of tackles. How many of them will actually make an impact? It's a legitimate question after watching the Division II product rely too heavily on this athleticism while regularly avoiding contact.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

CBS Sports: A-

Chris Trapasso: Finally! Another QB! Ridder doesn't play to his measured athleticism. But a smart decision-maker. Accuracy issues overblown. Pocket presence needs some fine-tuning but not a major concern. Arm talent is solid. This late on Day 2, it's absolutely worth it for Falcons. Surprised it wasn't Malik Willis though.

Bleacher Report: A+

Brent Sobleski: Bleacher Report's QB1 tumbled right into the Atlanta Falcons' awaiting arms. Despite being a third-rounder, the rookie could legitimately win that job outright from Marcus Mariota and give the Falcons a good, long look at whether he can be the long-term starter. As a fit, Ridder should thrive in Arthur Smith's scheme since he's used to heavy play-action and layering throws.

DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky

CBS Sports: B

Chris Trapasso: Long, bendy, high-energy rusher with a polished game and loads of productivity in college. He plays bigger and more powerful than his frame but does need to add weight/power. Falcons doubling up on EDGE is smart. Major need. Close to correct value for this prospect.

Bleacher Report: B+

Brent Sobleski: The Falcons grabbed Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie near the start of Day 2 and doubled down with Malone. Both fit the physical profile to play outside linebacker/edge-rusher in Dean Pees' scheme.

