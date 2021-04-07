2021 NFL Draft: Why Penei Sewell could be Falcons' first-round pick 

Editor's note: This is the second of 10 prospect profiles on players who could be the Falcons' first-round pick.

While tackle isn't necessarily one of the Falcons' biggest positional needs at this moment, Sewell is widely viewed as the best offensive lineman in this year's draft class. The acquisition of the former Oregon standout would immediately upgrade Atlanta's offensive line.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound prospect is considered a "rare breed" at his position because of his size and athleticism. Sewell opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

At Oregon, Sewell started as a true freshman in 2018. He then went on to become a consensus All-American during his sophomore season and won the Outland Trophy as the top interior lineman in the nation in 2019.

Why he fits with the Falcons

The Falcons allowed 41 sacks on Matt Ryan last year and struggled to run the ball efficiently for a third consecutive season. One of Arthur Smith's biggest priorities in his first season as head coach will be to improve those areas and a player like Sewell could help.

With the amount of pass-catching weapons Ryan has at his disposal in Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Hayden Hurst, shoring up the pocket for Atlanta's signal-caller is imperative.

The Falcons have finished in the bottom half of the league in rushing offense since the 2018 season where they ranked No. 27. In 2019, Atlanta finished No. 30 in this area and No. 27 in 2020.

Now that Smith will be installing his new offensive scheme and calling the plays, Sewell has traits that align with what the Falcons' offense is expected to embody under Smith's leadership. Toughness, athleticism and power are all qualities Sewell displays consistently.