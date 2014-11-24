What They Said: Falcons vs. Browns

Falcons head coach Mike Smith's evaluation of Sunday's game: "We obviously came up short in the game. The score was not what we wanted it to be. We would like to have one more point than they did. We didn't finish. We didn't get the plays that we needed to make at the end of the game, nor did we make some plays earlier in the ball game. Our goal's not going to change. Our goal's going to be the same next week. We're going to have to go back out and prepare for a very good Arizona team that'll be coming in here next week."

Smith on whether he was reluctant on stopping the clock before his team's final field goal: "Again, you can definitely ask that question; the 53-yarder was definitely outside the range we set prior to the game. We wanted to get a first down, and we felt like we had a play (and) that's why we called the timeout. We came over and used it. They would've used the timeout probably if we hadn't."

Falcons QB Matt Ryan on the Browns' game-winning drive: "It certainly was tough. From an offensive standpoint, we had an opportunity to get that first down to get us in better field goal range. Those are those things, when you're low on the clock at the end, you've got to take advantage of with every opportunity that you have. Offensively, we would have liked to have converted the third down and see what happens then. In this league, when there's time left on the clock, you never know what is going to happen. I give credit to Cleveland; they made some great plays down the stretch."

Ryan on what the Falcons were trying to accomplish with the last couple of plays: "I think, in that situation, we wanted to make sure that we made the right call. As a player, I think it comes down to execution. You have to go out there and you have to make the play. We didn't do that. I didn't do that."