What They Said: Falcons vs. Browns

Falcons head coach Mike Smith's evaluation of Sunday's game: "We obviously came up short in the game. The score was not what we wanted it to be. We would like to have one more point than they did. We didn't finish. We didn't get the plays that we needed to make at the end of the game, nor did we make some plays earlier in the ball game. Our goal's not going to change. Our goal's going to be the same next week. We're going to have to go back out and prepare for a very good Arizona team that'll be coming in here next week."
Smith on whether he was reluctant on stopping the clock before his team's final field goal: "Again, you can definitely ask that question; the 53-yarder was definitely outside the range we set prior to the game. We wanted to get a first down, and we felt like we had a play (and) that's why we called the timeout. We came over and used it. They would've used the timeout probably if we hadn't."
Falcons QB Matt Ryan on the Browns' game-winning drive: "It certainly was tough. From an offensive standpoint, we had an opportunity to get that first down to get us in better field goal range. Those are those things, when you're low on the clock at the end, you've got to take advantage of with every opportunity that you have. Offensively, we would have liked to have converted the third down and see what happens then. In this league, when there's time left on the clock, you never know what is going to happen. I give credit to Cleveland; they made some great plays down the stretch."
Ryan on what the Falcons were trying to accomplish with the last couple of plays: "I think, in that situation, we wanted to make sure that we made the right call. As a player, I think it comes down to execution. You have to go out there and you have to make the play. We didn't do that. I didn't do that."
Falcons G Justin Blalock on the multiple looks of the Browns' defense: "It is certainly one of the more exotic packages that we've come across. We needed a lot of equipment, so to speak, to handle their packages. We had our hands full with trying to identify everything and get our guys in the right places."
Falcons RB Steven Jackson describing his 1-yard TD run: "It was a power-low play, one of our signature plays that's been really good for us this season. The guys did a really good job of moving the front. Anytime I'm in short yardage (and) any time I'm in goal line, I put a lot on myself to make sure that we're efficient in that area, and in the goal line, right there, we scored."
Falcons WR Devin Hester on his 75-yard missed-FG return: "It's a play we put in for a situation like that. When they go for a deep field goal, there's a possibility that the kick is going to be short. It was a designed play and we had the opportunity to get our hands on it and we tried to make something happen."
Falcons DE Kroy Biermann on where the team goes from here: "We've got to stay positive. We've got to correct the things that need to be corrected. We've got to go to work and we've got to have guys that want to win. I know we've got it and we just need to fix the things that need to be fixed and keep pushing forward."
Falcons CB Desmond Trufant on the loss: "This was a tough loss for our team because it felt like it was our game to win. You have to give the Browns a lot of credit because they found a way to come up on top. I felt like we made a lot of plays throughout the game, but I guess it wasn't enough. Our defense was solid but we just couldn't stop them from scoring the last-second field goal. Somehow we have to put this loss behind us and start preparation for the opponent next week."
Falcons DE Ra'Shede Hageman on the Browns' game-winning drive: "We just have to do a better job getting more pressure on the quarterback and getting him on the ground. A sack in that situation would have been huge, so we just have to do a better job going forward."
Falcons LB Paul Worrilow on the team's missed tackles in Sunday's loss: "That is frustrating, especially on that (Isaiah) Crowell touchdown run where numerous guys had a chance at him. I was coming through my gap (and) he was able to hit the edge, and I missed him and a couple other people did as well. You just have to get him down and make them play the next down."