What the Cam Newton signing means for the Falcons, NFC south

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Cam Newton is officially a Carolina Panther... again. The quarterback signed a one-year deal with Carolina on Thursday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport called the deal "legit and real starter money."
The Falcons just played Carolina two weeks ago, losing to the Panthers 19-13 at home. It was a game that saw the Panthers' current starting quarterback - Sam Darnold - throw for 129 yards and rush for 66 yards.
Since entering the league in 2011, Newton faced the Falcons with Carolina 15 times. The Falcons came away with a win in nine of those 15 games. Newton was sacked 24 times by the Falcons and threw 16 interceptions.
The Falcons will face Carolina in Charlotte on December 12. And there's no telling at this point just who they'll see: Darnold or Newton. There's a whole month's worth of changes to be made between now and then.