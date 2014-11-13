Time Machine: Falcons-Panthers History Lesson

Throwback Thursday: Cheerleader Flashback

From childhood to college, take a look at some of the best photos from the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders' cheer and dance histories.

Cara in 1992 with Stephanie's Dancers competition team.
Kristen in 2010 dancing for the Georgia Dance Dawgs at UGA.
Natalie in 2001 as a Junior Falcons Cheerleader.
Kayla at age 12 at the Tazz School of Dance as a part of the competitive dance group.
Alexandria when she was dancing for the University of Alabama
Aleria in 2002 cheering for Walker Middle School
Amy cheering for Auburn University with mascot Tiger Paws during the Auburn vs Alabama Iron Bowl in 2009.
Leslie in 2012 with the Georgia Tech Goldrush Dance Team
Lindsey on her high school cheer squad cheering for the football team.
Denita in her senior year of high school on varsity cheer.
Dana was a University of Georgia cheerleader, shown with mascot Uga.
Kat in 2009 as a Clemson cheerleader cheering at a football game with the mascot.
Bethany in high school in 2003 at SpiritXpress Cheer Camp at UNC-Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, NC.
Alice at age three at her first dance recital dressed as a bunny.
Jess F. in 1998 dancing for Dance One Studios
Annemarie was a member of the Florida State University Golden Girl Dance Team.
Megan dancing for the University of Georgia Dance Dawgs.
Jasmine dancing during halftime of a game as part of the 14 Karat Gold Dancers, an auxiliary of The Marching Wildcats of Bethune-Cookman University.
Brianna in 2012 on the dance team at Hawaii Pacific University competing at NDA Nationals.
Kiley at age three at the Easter Lily /Spring Flower Show in the Lincoln Park Conservatory in downtown Chicago/
Allison participating in dance as a child.
Alexa in 2003 competing at a dance competition with Dance Dynamics Studio.
Taneshia in 2009 as a Morehouse College cheerleader.
Cayla at age seven at the Augusta West Dance Studio with her tap routine 'Going to the Chapel.'
Macy during high school cheer as part of the competition squad.
Hope during her freshman year of high school on the dance team in 2006 doing a hip hop routine in a competition.
Atlanta has the fourth-most victories of any series opponent they have played with 23 wins heading into the first encounter with Carolina this season. It's an interesting note, especially when you factor in that the two teams didn't start playing each other until the Panthers were created in 1995.

A superb defensive and special teams effort followed by a strange play at the end of the game highlighted the Falcons contest with the Panthers in Charlotte on Sept. 17, 2000.

The game was even more bizarre when you consider the Falcons recovered both a muffed punt at the Carolina 33-yard line in the first quarter and recovered a blocked a punt at the Panthers 21-yard line in the third quarter, but failed to score on either opportunity. The special teams also added a strong rush that forced Carolina to abort another field goal try.

Birds CB Ray Buchanan helped position Atlanta for an early score when he picked off a Carolina QB Steve Beuerlein pass attempt and returned it 38 yards inside Panthers territory at their 20-yard line.  But three plays failed to gain much yardage and K Morten Andersen was called on to hit a 31-yarder for the first points of the afternoon.

The Panthers had a scoring opportunity on the next drive of the game, but DT Travis Hall and DE Chuck Wiley got their hands on a K Richie Cunningham 25-yard field goal attempt to stymie the scoring threat.  

Falcons RB Jamal Anderson punctuated a 77-yard scoring march early in the second quarter after barreling 26-yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

Carolina countered with a strong drive of its own, converting three third-downs on its next series, going 65-yards and taking 6:35 off the clock before Cunningham connected with a 33-yard field goal.

The Panthers got the ball back with 1:51 left in the first half though and tied the game with less than 20 seconds to go on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Beuerlein to WR Muhsin Muhammad.

After a scoreless third quarter, Falcons CB Ashely Ambrose plucked a Beuerlein pass out of the air and ran it back 36-yards to help set-up a chip shot 27-yard field goal in the fourth to break the tie.

On the next Panthers series, with just under three minutes remaining, Falcons S Ronnie Bradford forced Panthers RB Tshimanga Biakabutuka to fumble after a 37-yard gain deep in Falcons territory to preserve the lead.

Then, the strangest play of the day happened.

Anderson broke free for a 42-yard rush down the Panthers left sideline attempting to seal the win with a touchdown, but was stripped of the ball at the 16-yard line during the run. The ball rolled untouched down the field before Panthers CB Doug Evans appeared to recover the loose ball in the end zone for a touchback.

 
But the officials ruled that Evans had two feet in the field of play after gaining possession, negating the turnover, and resulting in a safety.

Atlanta gathered the free kick with 1:55 remaining and ran out the clock for a 15-10 road victory.  

Anderson led the offensive attack with 97 yards rushing and the lone touchdown of the day for the Falcons, while fullback Bob Christian was the top receiver with six catches out of the backfield.

