Time Machine: Falcons-Panthers History Lesson

The Panthers had a scoring opportunity on the next drive of the game, but DT Travis Hall and DE Chuck Wiley got their hands on a K Richie Cunningham 25-yard field goal attempt to stymie the scoring threat.

Falcons RB Jamal Anderson punctuated a 77-yard scoring march early in the second quarter after barreling 26-yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

Carolina countered with a strong drive of its own, converting three third-downs on its next series, going 65-yards and taking 6:35 off the clock before Cunningham connected with a 33-yard field goal.

The Panthers got the ball back with 1:51 left in the first half though and tied the game with less than 20 seconds to go on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Beuerlein to WR Muhsin Muhammad.

After a scoreless third quarter, Falcons CB Ashely Ambrose plucked a Beuerlein pass out of the air and ran it back 36-yards to help set-up a chip shot 27-yard field goal in the fourth to break the tie.

On the next Panthers series, with just under three minutes remaining, Falcons S Ronnie Bradford forced Panthers RB Tshimanga Biakabutuka to fumble after a 37-yard gain deep in Falcons territory to preserve the lead.

Then, the strangest play of the day happened.