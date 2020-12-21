Terms and Conditions - Thank You, Hayden

'Thank you, Hayden'

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. DESCRIPTION OF PROGRAM: We would like to share your videos with Hayden and publish them (as well as his reaction to watching them) on social media and otherwise broadly publicize (i.e., share with media outlets and include as sponsored content) how his story has affected others. If you so choose, please share your story (your "Submission") via video by uploading here. Videos should be between :10 and 3:00. By submitting your video and story, you agree to the following terms and conditions. Please read these Terms and Conditions carefully as you are making certain representations about your Submission and releasing your rights of privacy and publicity and waiving all liability as to your submission as set forth in more detail below.

1. HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

(1) Please complete the form with your information and upload the video to the link provided to you by the Atlanta Falcons. On that page, you will enter your name, email and phone number as well as upload your video. All information submitted will be subject to the Atlanta Falcons privacy policy found at atlantafalcons.com and the below Submission Requirements.

(2) You can submit your video between December 18, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Selected videos will be edited into a film for Hayden to watch and will be posted on the Falcons website and social channels.

(3) Please note that not all Submissions will be included in the 'Thank you, Hayden' piece and decisions of the Falcons which to include, are final and binding. All information provided by you, becomes the property of the Falcons to use as set forth below and will not be returned.

(4) By participating you grant the Falcons and the Released Parties, the rights, but not the obligations set forth below.

2. SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS. Each Submission must meet the following "Submission Requirements."

a. You must be at least 18 years of age.

b. Submission must be original to you and you must be the rightful owner of the Submission or must have the rights, title and interest necessary to utilize the Submission and provide the rights set forth herein.

c. Submission must NOT include images of other people (alive or dead), without permission from said person and must NOT include materials that violate or infringe another person's rights, including, but not limited to, privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights.

d. Submission cannot contain content that infringes trademarks, logos or trade dress owned by others, or advertise or promote any brand or product of any kind, without permission, or contain any personal identification, such as license plate numbers, personal names, e-mail addresses or street addresses, without permission.

e. Submission must NOT contain material which is (or promoting activities which are) or may be construed as sexually explicit, obscene, pornographic, violent, self-mutilating (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), discriminatory (based on race, sex, religion, natural origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g. underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane, or harassing; or material that contains any derogatory references to any "Released Entities" (defined below).

f. Submission must NOT include any copyrighted media production, or references to films, music, books, television programming, etc., or contain any identifying descriptions of any media property.

g. Submission must NOT include any music.

3. PUBLICITY: By submitting your story, you are giving permission for your Submission to appear in the Falcons' and its designees' website and social media channels and news outlets. Be sure you are comfortable with your Submission before submitting. If you do not want your Submission to be made public, do not make a submission.

a. Further, by submitting your story, you hereby grant the Atlanta Falcons Football Club, LLC (the "Falcons") and its affiliated companies, and all of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, sponsors, community partners, successors and assigns and the National Football League and its other member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL Productions LLC, NFL International LLC, and each of their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, directors, officers, representatives, shareholders, and employees (collectively, the "Released Parties"), the perpetual, irrevocable, worldwide right to make both visual and/or audio recordings and still images of you and your Submission and to use your name, voice, likeness, picture, words and writings, identity, testimonials, biographical information or any material based on or derived therefrom or in connection with the Program or your Submission, (collectively, your "Likeness") for any purpose, including without limitation, commercial, advertising, marketing or promotion of the Released Parties including in sponsored materials and/or combined with other submissions and/or content and programs of the Released Parties.

b. You agree that the rights granted hereunder shall include the perpetual, worldwide right of the Released Parties to edit, telecast, cablecast, webcast, rerun, record, publish, reproduce, use, license, print, distribute, animate, make caricatures of, or otherwise exploit your Likeness in any manner and in any medium or forum whether now known or hereafter devised, in whole or in part, without any further compensation to you.

c. You hereby release and discharge the Released Parties from any liability in connection with such use, including without limitation, claims for invasion of privacy, defamation of character or any alteration, distortion or illusionary effect, whether intentional or otherwise, and waive any right that you may have to review or approve any such use or any material that may be used in connection therewith or the use to which it may be applied.

4. INDEMNITY: You agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, damages, actions, liability, loss, injury or expense, including reasonable attorneys' fees and costs, arising out of or in connection with: (a) your participation in the Program and (b) a breach or allegation which if true would constitute a breach, of any of your representations, warranties or obligations herein.

You agree that you have read, or have had read to you and understand each and every word of these Terms and Conditions and are fully familiar with the contents hereof and further agree that no oral representations, statements or inducement contrary to anything contained herein has been made by the Released Parties.