Videos The Vets are Back | Day 1 of OTAs

Videos Jake Matthews on OTAs: 'I wanna make sure I play well and I improve the people around me'

Videos Head Coach Arthur Smith addresses Julio Jones trade rumors, OTAs

Videos Wyche: Why Falcons have more leverage trading Julio Jones now vs. after 2021 season

Videos Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Jalen Rose, NBA Countdown Analyst and former player, joins the mix

Videos Grady Jarrett speaks to the media during offseason workouts

Videos Matt Ryan checks in during offseason: working with Arthur Smith, rookie Kyle Pitts

Videos Steve Wyche on key factors for Atlanta Falcons schedule

Videos Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Recapping our favorite moments

Videos Jalen Mayfield discusses first days of practice | 2021 Rookie minicamp

Videos Rookies at work | Rookie Minicamp Day 2

Videos Head coach Arthur Smith talks after first practice | 2021 Rookie minicamp

Videos First look at the rookies | Rookie Minicamp Day 1

Videos Richie Grant: 'Glad to be back out on the field' | Rookie minicamp

Videos Kyle Pitts talks about first practice with the Falcons, working with Arthur Smith | 2021 Rookie minicamp

Videos 'GMFB' talks rookies who will best complement their new teams in '21

Videos NFL Mental Health Wellness Series | Hayden Hurst

Videos 2021 Atlanta Falcons Schedule | On a journey to find dubs

Videos Rookies have arrived | 2021 Rookie Minicamp

Videos Outside Linebackers coach Ted Monachino speaks to the media

Videos Linebackers coach Frank Bush speaks to the media

Videos 'GMFB' reveals schedule for '21 London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Videos Behind the scenes of the Falcons 2021 NFL Draft | Mini-Movie

Videos Passing game specialist T.J. Yates speaks to the media

Videos Defensive line coach Gary Emanuel speaks to the media

Videos Quarterbacks coach Charles London speaks to the media ahead of Rookie Minicamp

Videos Running backs coach Desmond Kitchings speaks to the media ahead of Rookie Minicamp

Videos Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Dansby Swanson - Atlanta Braves Shortstop joins the mix

Videos Happy Mother's Day from Freddie Falcon! | Freddie-Grams

Videos Tight Ends coach Justin Peelle speaks to the media following the 2021 NFL Draft

Videos Offensive Line coach Dwayne Ledford speaks to the media following the 2021 NFL Draft

Videos Secondary coach Jon Hoke speaks to the media following the 2021 NFL Draft

Videos Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Mother's Day Special Guest Elisha Jarrett

Videos Jeremiah, Schrager, Davis name their 2021 draft winners

Videos Grading Falcons' 2021 draft class 'Draft Today'

Videos Watch the college highlights for the Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Draft picks

Videos Adetokunbo Ogundeji reacts to being drafted and talks about coming to Atlanta

Videos Avery Williams reacts to being drafted and talks about his journey to the NFL

Videos Watch Frank Darby college highlights | 2021 NFL Draft