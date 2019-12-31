Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Falcons close out season in top 15

Dec 31, 2019 at 09:33 AM
Matthew Tabeek

Well, that's a wrap on the 2019 NFL regular season, folks.

While there were plenty of surprises and teams that played way better than expected in 2019 (the Ravens, 49ers and Bills), there was no shortage of teams who failed to meet expectations, either (see the Browns, Bears and Chargers).

As for Atlanta, yes, Falcons fans suffered through another agonizing 7-9 season, but it at least ended on a very high note ... and the final rankings reflect that much. Can they carry the momentum of a 6-2 run down the stretch into 2020?

We'll find out soon enough.

So, without further ado, it's time for the final edition of the Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings for the 2019 regular season. Enjoy.

Table inside Article
1. Ravens (14-2)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
They end the regular season as the best team in the NFL, and it’s not up for debate.1
Table inside Article
2. Saints (13-3)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Nice way to close out the season – a demolition of division foe Carolina.2
Table inside Article
3. 49ers (13-3)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
They cap one of their best regular seasons in a long time with a thrilling win over the Seahawks to clinch the NFC West.6
Table inside Article
4. Packers (13-3)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
I’ve underestimated this team all season long and kudos to them for the 13-3 finish.4
Table inside Article
5. Chiefs (12-4)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Everyone held their breath when Patrick Mahomes went down, but he’s back and this team is a dangerous one with him.5
Table inside Article
6. Patriots (12-4)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
They slip with a surprising loss to Miami but still got it done with a very good defense this season. They’ll be a tough out in the postseason.3
Table inside Article
7. Seahawks (11-5)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
The Seahawks came this close to winning the division. Still, they got better as the season went along.7
Table inside Article
8. Vikings (10-6)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
When this team hits on all cylinders, watch out. Problem is they don’t do it consistently.8
Table inside Article
9. Bills (10-6)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
This team is much better than we all expected but is still a player or away from being special.10
Table inside Article
10. Texans (10-6)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
At times this team has looked unstoppable, other times … not so much. Which one shows up in the postseason?9
Table inside Article
11. Eagles (9-7)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Carson Wentz has done what all great quarterbacks do at times – carry his team when they’ve needed it most.11
Table inside Article
12. Titans (9-7)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Is Ryan Tannehill the long-term solution in Nashville? I don’t know, but he’s provided a nice shot in the arm for this team.12
Table inside Article
13. Cowboys (8-8)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Another season with great expectations ends in … mediocrity. Will the Cowboys stay the course or will there be big changes in Big D?14
Table inside Article
14. Rams (9-7)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
The defending NFC champs fell flat at times. Will the slide continue or will they bounce back? Should be an interesting offseason in LA.19
Table inside Article
15. Falcons (7-9)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
What. A. Turnaround. From 1-7 to 6-2. That all said, Falcons owner Arthur Blank has made it clear that 7-9 is not the bar. Can Falcons carry the late-season momentum into 2020?17
Table inside Article
16. Steelers (8-8)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
It was a rough season in the Steel City, but to their credit they still made it interesting into the final week of the season.13
Table inside Article
17. Raiders (7-9)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
The good news is that their rookie crop of players played very well this season – and they’re armed with more picks heading into April’s draft.15
Table inside Article
18. Buccaneers (7-9)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
We can only wonder what could’ve been for this talented roster. Can the Bucs continue to live with the up-and-down play of Jameis Winston? Big question about to be answered.16
Table inside Article
19. Bears (8-8)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
I said at the beginning of this year that they’ll go as far as Mitch Trubisky can take them. And I was right. What do they do now?20
Table inside Article
20. Colts (7-9)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
A year that began with Andrew Luck and Super Bowl expectations ends with them sitting on the sidelines and watching the postseason.18
Table inside Article
21. Jets (7-9)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
I thought this team might win eight, nine or even 10 games this season. I was wrong, but … I think they’re only going to get better.23
Table inside Article
22. Broncos (7-9)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
This is a team in flux and, to be honest, it could go either way. Safe to say that Joe Flacco is not the answer.21
Table inside Article
23. Chargers (5-11)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Wow … this was a team that I was really high on. Injuries and inconsistent play really did them in and now it could be the end of an era with the great Philip Rivers.24
Table inside Article
24. Jaguars (6-10)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Talk about a quick rise and an even quicker fall over the last three seasons. Big questions surrounding this franchise, reportedly with the head coach and GM.26
Table inside Article
25. Browns (6-10)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Well, the Freddie Kitchens era didn’t last long. Something tells me his name might end up as some sort of hard-to-answer trivia question one day.22
Table inside Article
26. Dolphins (5-11)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Do you still want to say they were tanking the 2019 season? Enough of that. Huge draft coming up for this team.29
Table inside Article
27. Panthers (5-11)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
What a fall, what a disappointing finish. There’s a ton of talent on this team, which makes it an attractive head coaching job. Biggest question: Is it time to move on from Cam Newton?25
Table inside Article
28. Cardinals (5-10-1)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Make no mistake about it, this team has a lot of holes to fill. That said, the future looks very good after Kliff Kingsbury’s first season at the helm.27
Table inside Article
29. Giants (4-12)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Welp, that does it for the Pat Shurmur era in New York. Same goes for Eli Manning. Lots and lots changes coming for the G-Men.28
Table inside Article
30. Lions (3-12-1)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Brutal season for the Lions, beginning with the loss of standout quarterback Matthew Stafford.30
Table inside Article
31. Redskins (3-13)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Redskins fans showed plenty of displeasure this season – and rightfully so. What will Danny do next? It’s been a rough ride under Snyder.31
Table inside Article
32. Bengals (2-14)TABEEK'S TAKEPREVIOUS
Bengals ended their woeful season on a high note – by beating their biggest rival, the Browns. You’re now on the clock with the No. 1 pick, Cincy. Don’t screw it up.32
