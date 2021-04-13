Steve Wyche announces partnership with Atlanta Falcons

ATL – I'm back.

Sort of…

Beginning now, through the draft, through the preseason and through the regular season – and maybe postseason - I will be a contributor to the Falcons digital and broadcast teams.

To say that I am excited to join such a great group of people and bring you, the fans, national – and inside – information and perspective, is an understatement.

I won't be moving back to The A – I'll still reside in Los Angeles – and I will still be full-steam ahead at the NFL Network. But you will see, hear and read plenty from me in this multi-media platform journey that brings me back to where so much of me still resides.

For those who don't remember, or never knew: I covered the Falcons for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from 2005-2008 before taking a job with NFL Network. There were some great times and great relationships built covering the team and man, the stories there are to tell.

Also, being a part of the broadcast team for Atlanta's three preseason games will also be a blast, with Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire and D.J. Shockley. I covered Coy and D.J. as players with the Falcons and, in terms of D.J., covered him for a season at Georgia as well.

I can't wait to spill some tea…….

I've seen Atlanta hire Bobby Petrino, Mike Smith, Dan Quinn and now Arthur Smith as coaches; Thomas Dimitroff and now Terry Fontenot as GMs. From quarterbacks Michael Vick to Joey Harrington to Matt Ryan. And I've crossed paths with Falcons players like Keith Brooking, Todd McClure, Warrick Dunn and Julio Jones, who've always been great to deal with.

I've also dealt with many former assistants, players, personnel execs and staffers – Mike Zimmer, Hue Jackson, Joe DeCamillis, Les Snead, Ray Farmer, Ran Carthon, Ted Crews, Matt Conti and so many others – as they moved on in their NFL-related careers.

All of that knowledge and perspective, as well as how other teams, coaches, owners and front-offices operate, plus nearly two decades spent covering the NFL, will allow me to share with you a vantage point that I hope will educate and inform this incredible fan base.

This is supposed to be an introductory column. So, I've introduced myself.

It's time to get to business.