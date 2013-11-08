South Georgia Smackdown Coming to Falcons Football Fridays

The most competitive region in the state of Georgia is likely 1-AAAAAA and, no matter how you look at it, this region has every category. Its tradition, state championships, talent, coaching and playoff prowess all hold their own with anywhere in the country. Before last season, Camden County was unchallenged in its former region and carried a streak of 94 consecutive region wins dating back to 1999. Region reclassification before the 2012 season pinned Camden County in a new neighborhood filled with South Georgia powerhouses and in their first region clash with the Packers, the Wildcats fell 13-12 and snapped the historic streak.

This rivalry, in this week's Atlanta Falcons Football Friday on Comcast Sports Southeast at 7:30 p.m., extends beyond the regular season. In 2011, in one of the more wild games in recent memory, Colquitt County upset Camden County 32-31 in the state quarterfinals. In 2009, the Wildcats' topped the Packers 19-10 in the state semifinals. The Packers have reached the quarterfinals or further the last four consecutive seasons and Camden County has accomplished the feat in each of the last two seasons.

Camden County entered a new era this season as former head coach Jeff Herron left and last season's offensive coordinator Welton Coffey, took over. With a new coach and current University of Georgia freshman quarterback Brice Ramsey and running back J.J. Green no longer on the team, the Wildcats entered this season under the radar. However, their eight straight wins show that the Wildcats are anything but underdogs as the postseason approaches.

Alabama commits Kalvaraz Bessent and Chris Williams lead the Wildcats' secondary and Antonio Wimbush, Trayvon Williams are both explosive playmakers. The defensive line is patrolled by A.J. Johnson and Chris Bahr.

Colquitt County head coach Rush Propst's team is led by its defense, which allows a region-best 11.0 points-per game. Offensively, quarterback Daniel Mobley airs it out and running back Sihiem King has a knack to find the endzone.

Last Friday, Camden County's defense forced five Lowndes turnovers and held the Vikings to 94 total yards and presents a steep challenge for the Packers.