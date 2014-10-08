Ryan: Red Zone Success Comes Down to Execution

Oct 08, 2014 at 07:18 AM

Player Spotlight: Matt Ryan

The third-overall selection by the Falcons in the 2008 NFL Draft, QB Matt Ryan has become the face of the franchise by toppling many team passing records and helping Atlanta to its best stretch in the organizationâs history.

Anytime the Atlanta Falcons play at home, it's a good thing, especially in 2014 as the team is unscathed at 2-0. The Falcons have done plenty of things right to earn their two home home wins this season, including red-zone efficiency.

There's no better time than Sunday's Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears to right the ship as Falcons fans will fill the Georgia Dome, hoping to see their club earn a third win before the team begins a lengthy road tour, including stops in Baltimore, London, a bye week, followed by two more road contests, at Tampa Bay and Carolina.

Instead of looking weeks down the road, Falcons QB Matt Ryan emphasized Wednesday that his team is focused on getting better one day at a time, driven to return to its earlier success in the season, including inside the red zone. During Weeks 1-4, the Falcons offense went 8-of-9 in the red zone (89 percent), before converting 1-of-3 opportunities (33 percent) in Sunday's loss to the Giants; if the team wants better red-zone numbers and ultimately a win, it comes down to one simple concept.

"Execution," Ryan said. "We had the ball in there (red zone) twice last week, tight inside the 5-yard line. I thought we had some good play calls; it comes down to players executing the way that we are capable of. We had some opportunities to score points and we didn't do it. I think overall, with our body of work this year, we've been pretty effective in the red zone; we've got to stay confident."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

