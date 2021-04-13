Report: Falcons will attend Justin Fields' second pro day  

This will be the second time members of the Falcons' staff will be present to watch Fields throw in person as general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone traveled to Columbus for Fields' first pro day at Ohio State on March 30th.

Fields was one of the most electric players to watch in college football over the last two seasons. His mobility, athleticism and arm strength at the quarterback position are traits that will likely set him up for success at the next level.

In two seasons as the starting quarterback at Ohio State, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound dual-threat quarterback threw 396 passes for 5,373 and 63 touchdowns. He also added 867 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.