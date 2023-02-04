Postcard from the Pro Bowl: Chris Lindstrom checks in from Las Vegas

I'll say this about the balloon toss, too: If we did advance past the first rounds then we had to catch punts. So, I am glad there isn't footage of that. Trust me, I never want to fail, but I was not too discouraged to not have to go catch punts in front of everyone.

Though the format of the Pro Bowl is different this year, I have to say that I like it. Playing these games, it's no different than any other games we play in the locker room at the facility in Flowery Branch. The difference is that this is filmed and the guys are playing dodgeball instead of our locker room game of choice: Ping pong.

Before I get back to it, I did have one more thing to say to everyone in Atlanta: I couldn't be here without you.

For the support you gave the team all season and then to everyone who voted me in, I am so incredibly appreciative of you. I want to thank you. It's been an awesome experience out in Las Vegas, and I wouldn't be here without you and really the support that I've had the last four years being in the city of Atlanta.

I look forward to what's coming in the future.