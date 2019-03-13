How guard Jamon Brown fits with the Falcons 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – One of the Falcons’ top priorities this offseason is to continue bolstering their offensive line and they took a big step in doing so, agreeing to terms with two veteran guards Jamon Brown and James Carpenter on Wednesday.

RELATED CONTENT:

After a season in which the Falcons finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time in two seasons, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said outside of center and right tackle, every position along the offensive line was under evaluation.

The Falcons lost both of their starting guards Andy Levitre and Brandon Fusco to season-ending injuries in the 2018 season. Fusco is expected to be healthy by training camp and now it appears he’ll have competition for his starting job at right guard with the recent addition of Brown.

Brown’s background

Brown was drafted by the then St. Louis Rams in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Louisville. He dealt with injuries early on in his career that kept him off the field, but in 2017, he started all 16 games at right guard.

He was suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s policy for substance abuse and was then waived by the Rams in late October. A day later, the New York Giants signed Brown and he was named their starting right guard for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Where Brown fits in with the Falcons

At 6-foot-4, 340 pounds, Brown’s physicality jumps off the tape. He played tackle in college but was moved inside when he got to the NFL. His power and ability to move defensive linemen off the line of scrimmage is his biggest strength. He can also move well for his size, something the Falcons require of their offensive linemen in the zone-blocking scheme.

The Falcons want to be more physical up front and Brown brings just that. His biggest impact with the Giants came was in the running game. Brown was signed in Week 10 and with him in the lineup at right guard the unit immediately improved. The Giants rushed for 5.0 yards per carry and averaged 128 yards per game in the second half of the season with Brown starting.