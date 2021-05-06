NFL announces dates for Falcons' rookie minicamp, offseason schedule 

The NFL announced the dates for rookie minicamp, offseason schedule 

May 06, 2021 at 05:08 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The NFL announced the dates for rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp for all 32 teams. After no offseason program last year, clubs will be allowed to get back on the practice fields together again with specific protocols and guidelines in place.

Atlanta's rookie minicamp will take on May 14-16 where the entire draft class will be together for the first time. The Falcons drafted nine players and agreed to terms with 20 college free agents.  

After rookie minicamp, the Falcons will begin Phase Two of their offseason program which begins on May 17-21. This will include on-field workouts including individual player instruction and drills, "perfect play" drills, drills and plays conducted with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, with each group permitted to align eleven or fewer players across from eleven or fewer players. Players on one side of the ball may execute a play, but players on the opposite side of the ball may not initiate contact with, or attempt to impede the progress of, players who are running the play. All such drills must be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace (i.e. Pro Bowl practice).

Phase Three is the final phase of the offseason workout program and clubs may conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols. During this phase, teams can conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The Falcons will have their mandatory minicamp from June 8-10.

