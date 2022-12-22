Nerdy Birds: Tyler Allgeier's historic season, Chris Lindstrom's arrival and more 

In his first season in Atlanta, Rashaan Evans has returned to the form he had under defensive coordinator Dean Pees at the beginning of his career when both guys were in Tennessee. This year, the former first-round selection shattered his previous career high of 111 total tackles in 2019. Through 14 games, Evans has tallied a team-leading 144 total tackles to go along with six tackles for loss, four passes defensed, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble this season. The 27-year-old has racked up double-digit tackles in six straight games and eight of the past nine. His 144 tackles are also the third-most in the NFL.