Matt Ryan ready to move forward: I'm on to Tampa 

Matt Ryan discusses the upcoming matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Dec 16, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

After Matt Ryan and his teammates watched the film from their Week 14 loss to the Chargers, the focus moved to putting together a great week of preparation in hopes to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5).

The Falcons (4-9) host the Bucs on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and an upset over a division rival could be exactly what gets the bitter taste out of Ryan's mouth following his three interceptions in Los Angeles.

"For me, that's always been the best way to get past things is to get started on whatever is next," Ryan said. "We certainly got our hands full this week. They definitely are a high-pressure team. You've got to be prepared in every personnel grouping, every situation to account for extra rushers in the pass game."

Tom Brady and the Bucs' offense hasn't consistently looked like the unit most expected them to be when he signed with the team in free agency. Coming off a win over the Vikings, Brady is hoping his team is building momentum as they look to make a run at the postseason.

Tampa's defense has been one of the league's best week in and out. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowlers has a multitude of weapons and he has the unit playing at a high level, especially in the run game and pressuring quarterbacks.

The Bucs have recorded 40 sacks and Ryan knows Atlanta's offense needs to be ready for pressure coming at all times. Ryan has been sacked 33 times so far this season.

With only three games to play this season, Ryan says the mindset remains the same. It's all about doing everything possible to try and win.

"It's about winning," Ryan said. "Finding a way to get the job done against a very good defense."

