Lowery's 'Warrior-Like Mentality' Helping Defense

Falcons head coach Mike Smith's "24-hour rule" to put either a winning or losing effort in the rearview mirror has long since passed, but maybe not for Falcons safety Dwight Lowery. The defensive hero in the Week 10 win with an interception of Tampa Bay quarterback Josh McCown in the fourth quarter, Lowery showcased the kind of resiliency that has defined his career.

Originally selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft, Lowery earned 19 starts in three seasons, totaling seven interceptions. In 2011, the Jets traded Lowery to Jacksonville, where he made the most of his new beginning, starting 11 games, logging 47 tackles, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions.

The next two seasons would test Lowery's perseverance. Nine games into his 2012 season, he was placed on season-ending IR. Following an offseason of hard work and entering 2013 with confidence, Lowery again found himself on IR, after just three starts.

Looking back at his first six seasons in the NFL, traded by the Jets and later released by the Jaguars, Lowery wondered what was next.