Bair Mail: On Kaleb McGary's future, importing QB  competition (and at what level), Ryan Nielsen and more

Barry Wynn from Rex, Ga.

Hey Scott. You have been a busy man. According to Ian Rapoport he had a source tell him that the Ravens plan to use the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. It would be an exclusive tag preventing him from signing with another team. So, any speculation on the Falcons signing him would be worthless. So, any other route would have to be taken by the Falcons if they decided not to make Ridder the starter to begin the season. I would rather start Ridder or draft a guy and save the money to build the team. What is your take?

Bair: I have seen that NFL Network report where Ian Rapoport said his sense is that the Ravens will give Lamar Jackson an exclusive franchise tag. That makes total sense. It establishes trade leverage and ensures that other teams can't lure him away with a bonanza offer sheet.

As that relates to the Falcons, they've got Desmond Ridder under contract. Marcus Mariota is, too, but it's hard to imagine, at this point, him sticking around in 2013. Who will they pair Ridder with? That investment will communicate the team's plan for 2023. They could go out and get a higher-priced free agent or trade acquisition who is a starter, but that will cost.

To your point, Barry, having a quarterback on a rookie deal allows you to do so much from a team building perspective. In my opinion, though, I wouldn't draft a QB unless it was in the first round. You already have a Day 2 quarterback on the roster and he's both pretty good and in early developmental stages. If you're sticking with Ridder while giving him a competitive nudge, I think you go with a veteran backup who has started some.

There will be plenty of options like that. I think (don't laugh) Sam Darnold could be an interesting one. Plenty of arm talent, with underwhelming results thus far looking to kickstart a career. If he's awesome and wins the job, great. If not, go with Ridder. Taylor Heinicke might be another option. Maybe Jacoby Brissett. Those types of veterans could push Ridder all summer but could be a backup if the Cincinnati product takes control this season and becomes a long-term solution at the position.

Daron Walker from Milton, Ga.

My question is this.... Why Ryan Nielsen? The ATL DC job is a good one. High draft capital, lots of room on the salary cap, indoor stadium, a good young talent base. I understand Mr. Smith's position on familiarity of Nielsen but dang there was some really proven DCs with great resumes out there. Vic Fangio and Lovie Smith to name a few. These are guys that have proven to turn defenses into elite groups.

Bair: Even Vic Fangio and Brian Flores had to start somewhere. Someone needed trust and belief in them to let them call plays for the first time. Whomever did that put their faith in the right place.

Smith has that belief in Ryan Nielsen or he wouldn't have made this hire. The reason why he gets credit for Cam Jordan's and Trey Hendrickson's development is because those guys have given it. Nielsen is excellent creating pressure, upper tier at an area where the Falcons have historically struggled.