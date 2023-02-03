Bair Mail: On Kaleb McGary's future, importing QB  competition (and at what level), Ryan Nielsen and more

We also discuss how to improve the defensive front (Myles Murphy, anyone?) in this Friday mailbag

Feb 03, 2023 at 09:35 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

It has been a little while dove into the Bair Mail-bag in a while. Has anything happened since then?

Like, oh, I don't know, the addition of a defensive coordinator? And an assistant head coach? And maybe a whole week spent coaching the Shrine Bowl? And plenty of mock drafts and free agency speculation?

So, yeah. There's plenty to discuss in this Friday mailbag. We'll get to a number of topics important to you, including an intriguing one we don't often discuss.

What are the Falcons going to do with Kaleb McGary? We'll hit on that first, followed by the prospect of importing a quarterback (and at what price), the Ryan Nielsen hire and why defensive line is such a pressing need it needs upgrades and fortification at multiple spots.

Let's get into all that in this Friday Bair Mail:

Genaro Espinosa from Mexico

One of my favorite players of the Falcons last season was Kaleb McGary. Granted, Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom are already cornerstones on the OL for the years to come, but the improvement Kaleb had was such a pleasant surprise. There is a reason his (Kaleb's) fifth season was rejected in the first place, but considering the great season he had, would you consider a contract extension, or a Franchise Tag is on the works for him?

Bair: The official 2023 franchise tags just came out this week. They're steep for offensive linemen -- $18.2 million for the franchise tag and $16.6 million for the transition tag. I think the franchise tag is a bit high for McGary., considering the amount of total cap space available. The transition tag intrigues me, as a failsafe so you could at least have a right to match an offer sheet. Maybe you do, maybe you don't, but the option's there. Both of them should be placeholders at best to extend the window to work out a long term deal.

In my opinion, it'd be better to work out a contract extension, preferably before free agency opens. I'd want McGary back. He's a good guy and a good player.

Does McGary want that, or is it better for him (or maybe the team, depending on value) to test the open market? I think there's room to reward McGary in a reasonable manner while maintaining the continuity essential to quality offensive line play. McGary didn't talk about his desires heading into free agency, but I believe he liked it here and enjoys playing with star guard Chris Lindstrom. They make an excellent duo and it's worth keeping a good thing going.

One thing to watch out for here: positional investment. What percentage of your salary cap do you want invested in a single position group? Jake Matthews gets paid well. Chris Lindstrom seems set for a deserved, pricey extension. They still need a left guard. And McGary will be operating at a premium? That's a lot of cash in one spot, especially when they've got to spend and draft defensive talent and depth.

GM Terry Fontenot has some tough choices to make this offseason and putting proper value on McGary is one of them.

Barry Wynn from Rex, Ga.

Hey Scott. You have been a busy man. According to Ian Rapoport he had a source tell him that the Ravens plan to use the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. It would be an exclusive tag preventing him from signing with another team. So, any speculation on the Falcons signing him would be worthless. So, any other route would have to be taken by the Falcons if they decided not to make Ridder the starter to begin the season. I would rather start Ridder or draft a guy and save the money to build the team. What is your take?

Bair: I have seen that NFL Network report where Ian Rapoport said his sense is that the Ravens will give Lamar Jackson an exclusive franchise tag. That makes total sense. It establishes trade leverage and ensures that other teams can't lure him away with a bonanza offer sheet.

As that relates to the Falcons, they've got Desmond Ridder under contract. Marcus Mariota is, too, but it's hard to imagine, at this point, him sticking around in 2013. Who will they pair Ridder with? That investment will communicate the team's plan for 2023. They could go out and get a higher-priced free agent or trade acquisition who is a starter, but that will cost.

To your point, Barry, having a quarterback on a rookie deal allows you to do so much from a team building perspective. In my opinion, though, I wouldn't draft a QB unless it was in the first round. You already have a Day 2 quarterback on the roster and he's both pretty good and in early developmental stages. If you're sticking with Ridder while giving him a competitive nudge, I think you go with a veteran backup who has started some.

There will be plenty of options like that. I think (don't laugh) Sam Darnold could be an interesting one. Plenty of arm talent, with underwhelming results thus far looking to kickstart a career. If he's awesome and wins the job, great. If not, go with Ridder. Taylor Heinicke might be another option. Maybe Jacoby Brissett. Those types of veterans could push Ridder all summer but could be a backup if the Cincinnati product takes control this season and becomes a long-term solution at the position.

Daron Walker from Milton, Ga.

My question is this.... Why Ryan Nielsen? The ATL DC job is a good one. High draft capital, lots of room on the salary cap, indoor stadium, a good young talent base. I understand Mr. Smith's position on familiarity of Nielsen but dang there was some really proven DCs with great resumes out there. Vic Fangio and Lovie Smith to name a few. These are guys that have proven to turn defenses into elite groups.

Bair: Even Vic Fangio and Brian Flores had to start somewhere. Someone needed trust and belief in them to let them call plays for the first time. Whomever did that put their faith in the right place.

Smith has that belief in Ryan Nielsen or he wouldn't have made this hire. The reason why he gets credit for Cam Jordan's and Trey Hendrickson's development is because those guys have given it. Nielsen is excellent creating pressure, upper tier at an area where the Falcons have historically struggled.

Nielsen has talent, just like the other coordinators interviewed in Flowery Branch. After that it's all about fit. Smith said that was a major component in his hiring. He has to prove himself as a defensive coordinator and play caller. But, in terms of an assistant ready to make the jump, the 43-year-old is as ready as anyone. There's some uncertainty with every hire, including this one. We'll know soon enough if this was the right call or not.

Christopher Duke from Covington, Ga.

I understand that we have major holes at multiple positions, however, if I see one more mock draft of us NOT selecting an EDGE rusher, the term frustration will be merely an understatement. We can't sit here and believe that pass-rusher is not the most important need for us. We've been severely lacking at getting to the QB for the past few years now. Your thoughts?......

Bair: I'm right there with you, Christopher. Improving pass rush talent is essential to the Falcons improving overall. There's a deep draft class at edge rusher; there's some good interior options in free agency. The Falcons simply must add to both spots.

I suggested the Falcons add Clemson's Myles Murphy at No. 8 overall in my first NFL mock draft. I think I'll continue to center around that as we push forward, with some other options mixed in. I'm doing one of those things a week pretty soon, so I have to mix it up. Mostly for my sanity.

A good defensive front features stability a linebacker and a heavy rotation up front, where fresh bodies come in waves to attack, attack, attack. That's what Nielsen's defensive lines have done in the past. That's what I expect they're do here in Atlanta. Nielsen needs more talent, added to incumbents like Grady Jarrett, TaQuon Graham and Arnold Ebiketie.

Scouts in Atlanta huddle up with coaches to see what they're looking for in talent need to run their system, then go out and find the best match, along with other factors. That will happen here this spring as they quest to find upgrades along the defensive front.

Top Photos of the 2022 Season | Rookies

Join us as we take a look back at our favorite photos of our rookies from the 2022 Atlanta Falcons season.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and wide receiver Drake London #5 during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and wide receiver Drake London #5 during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 walk out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 walk out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a sack during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a sack during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 and guard Justin Shaffer #75 pose during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 70

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 and guard Justin Shaffer #75 pose during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 70

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 70

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 walkout for warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 70

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 walkout for warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 70

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 70

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79, defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98, and guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 70

Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79, defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98, and guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 70

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 reacts after a sack during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 reacts after a sack during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 70

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 lines up during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 lines up during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 gets a hold of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 gets a hold of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Gallego/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes against a double team during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes against a double team during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 react after scoring a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 react after scoring a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 high five during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 high five during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Gallego/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 react after scoring a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 react after scoring a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is knocked out of bounds during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is knocked out of bounds during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 scrambles with the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 scrambles with the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 70

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
news

How Steven King's coaching journey to the NFL is a testament to faith and hard work

King will serve as special teams coordinator in East-West Shrine Game

news

Inside Terry Fontenot's week at the Shrine Bowl and why Falcons coaching there added 'this extra layer'

Despite his various duties, Falcons GM is still a scout at heart

news

Tom Brady announces retirement, what it means for NFC South

Twitter reacts to Brady's announcement.

news

Question of the Week: What does the Ryan Nielsen hire say about the Falcons defensive future?

Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney discuss.

news

Terry Fontenot discusses Shrine Bowl, Ryan Nielsen and Falcons offseason work

General manager says 2023 is just another in a series of critical offseasons

news

Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense

Gray worked with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on Tennessee Titans staff

news

David Lee Windecher named Atlanta Falcons 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker of the year

news

Long days, early mornings and sacrifice key to Marquice Williams rising up the ranks

Williams is ready for opportunity to coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl

news

Why Charles London coaching Senior Bowl is a win-win for him and the Falcons

The team's QB coach will call plays, run attack as American team offensive coordinator

news

Everything Arthur Smith said about Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen

Nielsen has familiarity with Falcons coaches and personnel

news

Why the Falcons have vested interest in the Senior Bowl

Though a large contingency of Falcons representatives will be in Las Vegas for the Shrine Bowl, the Senior Bowl remains an important and prosperous "touchpoint" for Falcons decision makers.

