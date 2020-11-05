Julio Jones offers praise of Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy, why the only stat he cares about is winning

Wide receiver talks about the upcoming matchup with the Broncos, mentoring receivers that come out of Alabama and why he only cares about wins 

Nov 05, 2020 at 04:45 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

If Calvin Ridley is able to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, three former Alabama star wide receivers will all be playing on the same field: Julio Jones, Jerry Jeudy and Ridley.

Jones, the oldest of the group, has mentored both Ridley and Jeudy since they left Tuscaloosa. In the offseason, Jones often trains at Alabama and that's where he met Jeudy. During his three seasons at Alabama, Jeudy had 159 catches for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdwons.

Jeudy was the Broncos' first-round pick in this year's draft and has 23 catches for 359 yards so far on the year. He's certainly earned the respect of Jones who is looking forward to competing with Jeudy for years to come.

"Amazing receiver … his ability to get in and out of routes," Jones said. "He has all the intangibles to be a great receiver. He's a rookie right now, he has to keep working and keep building.

*Don't ask about individual stats… *
Jones has two touchdowns this season, five less than the six other receivers who all are tied for a league-leading seven scores. But as Jones has often stated, he's not concerned about his individual stats, he only cares about wins and losses.

"I want to win games," Jones said. "As long as we win, I don't care who's scoring the touchdown. I'm not a stat guy, I don't play the game [saying] I want to score a touchdown. I'm not a selfish player in that sense."

As the Falcons look to improve in the red zone as a team this week, maybe it'll be Jones who gets this unit scoring at the level they know they're capable of doing.

John Cominsky prepares for Broncos | Falcons at Work

DE John Cominsky is looking to get back in the mix this week against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Take a look at the best images in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 runs a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 runs a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to running back Todd Gurley #21 and wide receiver Julio Jones #11 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 54

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to running back Todd Gurley #21 and wide receiver Julio Jones #11 during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 prepares to run a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 prepares to run a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 54

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Pita Taumoepenu #52 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 54

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Pita Taumoepenu #52 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 prepares to run a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 prepares to run a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The defensive line walks the field during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 54

The defensive line walks the field during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action ]during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action ]during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 54

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 54

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action ]during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action ]during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 prepares to run a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 prepares to run a drill during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Austin Edwards #95 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive line drills during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 54

Defensive line drills during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive line drills during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 54

Defensive line drills during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 jumps during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 jumps during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 54

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert #6 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 54

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 jumps during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 jumps during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 54

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 54

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stretches during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 54

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 54

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 smiles during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 54

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 54

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Coach Danny Breyer works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 54

Coach Danny Breyer works during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 54

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 runs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 54

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 runs during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 54

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 54

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Shyheim Carter #29 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 54

Atlanta Falcons safety Shyheim Carter #29 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Report: Falcons fine Takk McKinley for Twitter comments

Raheem Morris said Wednesday the Falcons would hold McKinley responsible for his comments after the trade deadline
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Dante Fowler miss second practice

While the Falcons are getting healthier, Ridley and Fowler missed their second-consecutive practice of the week
news

Early Bird Report: Grady Jarrett a constant for Falcons defense

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

SFTB: Would Falcons play for draft position? Julio Jones, possible changes coming, Takk McKinley

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Joe Pierce hired by AMB Sports and Entertainment to succeed Mike Egan as organization's general counsel

Joe Pierce has been named senior vice president and general counsel for AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE). Pierce will replace Mike Egan, who will retire from the general counsel role, remain as advisor to Blank Foundation.
news

Matt Ryan on how to improve the red zone offense, planning for Bradley Chubb and Broncos

Matt Ryan talks about how the Falcons are working to improve in the red zone and the impact of Bradley Chubb in Denver's defense 
news

Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons must keep an eye on Broncos' Bradley Chubb, Phillip Lindsay

This is only the 15th regular season game between these two franchises
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley on 'day-to-day basis' 

The Falcons are taking a day-by-day approach with Ridley, who injured his foot against the Carolina Panthers 
news

Falcons will hold Takk McKinley accountable for 'immature' Twitter comments

Morris indicated McKinley won't be a part of the Falcons' plans against the Broncos
news

A.J. Terrell proving to be a fast learner and 'huge bright spot' for Falcons

Falcons rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell has become a bright spot for Atlanta's defense in a short period of time
news

How Julio Jones unlocked Falcons offense in win vs. Panthers

There was one notable difference in the Falcons' first meeting with the Panthers and their second – All-Pro receiver Julio Jones

Top News

SFTB: Would Falcons play for draft position? Julio Jones, possible changes coming, Takk McKinley

Report: Falcons fine Takk McKinley for Twitter comments

Julio Jones offers praise of Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy, why the only stat he cares about is winning

Matt Ryan on how to improve the red zone offense, planning for Bradley Chubb and Broncos

Advertising