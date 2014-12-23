Jones, Hester Named to Pro Bowl Roster

The fourth-year wide receiver from Alabama ranks in top three in yards (1,535), receptions (100), yards per game (109.6), receptions per game (7.1), first down catches (72), targets (155), and yards after the catch (978). Jones tied Randy Moss as the second fastest player in NFL history to reach 4,000 career receiving yards, accomplishing that feat in just 47 games. He is also the fourth player in club history to record 100 catches in a single season, joining Roddy White (2010 & 2011), Terance Mathis (1994), and Eric Metcalf (1995).

Hester makes his fifth Pro Bowl squad after solidifying his position as the greatest returner in NFL history when he broke Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Atlanta Falcon Deion Sanders' NFL record for return touchdowns with a 62-yard punt return touchdown in Week 3. He has returned 20 kicks for touchdowns (five kickoffs, 14 punts & one missed field goal) during his career and his 14 punt return touchdowns are also an NFL record. Hester has returned 18 punts for 240 yards while averaging 13.3 yards per return. He has also posted 42 kickoff returns for 1,021 yards and 24.3 yards per return.