Jones, Hester Named to Pro Bowl Roster

The NFL today announced that wide receiver Julio Jones and wide receiver/kick returner Devin Hester have been named to the Pro Bowl roster.
Jones earned his second career Pro Bowl selection, posting a franchise record 1,535 yards on 100 catches with six touchdowns in 14 games this season. He ranks second in the NFL in yards and third in receptions while leading all NFC receivers in both categories.
Jones set a franchise record with 259 yards on 11 catches at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football in Week 14, and tied a franchise record with his seventh 100-yard game of the season in Week 16. His 259-yard performance at Green Bay is the best by any receiver in the NFL this season through 15 games and was among the greatest single-game performances in the history of Monday Night Football.
The fourth-year wide receiver from Alabama ranks in top three in yards (1,535), receptions (100), yards per game (109.6), receptions per game (7.1), first down catches (72), targets (155), and yards after the catch (978). Jones tied Randy Moss as the second fastest player in NFL history to reach 4,000 career receiving yards, accomplishing that feat in just 47 games. He is also the fourth player in club history to record 100 catches in a single season, joining Roddy White (2010 & 2011), Terance Mathis (1994), and Eric Metcalf (1995).
Hester makes his fifth Pro Bowl squad after solidifying his position as the greatest returner in NFL history when he broke Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Atlanta Falcon Deion Sanders' NFL record for return touchdowns with a 62-yard punt return touchdown in Week 3. He has returned 20 kicks for touchdowns (five kickoffs, 14 punts & one missed field goal) during his career and his 14 punt return touchdowns are also an NFL record. Hester has returned 18 punts for 240 yards while averaging 13.3 yards per return. He has also posted 42 kickoff returns for 1,021 yards and 24.3 yards per return.
Hester has also flourished on offense for the Falcons posting 34 catches for 472 yards and six rushes for 36 yards with four total touchdowns. He is one of just three players to score via reception, rush and return this season, joining Knile Davis and Alfred Blue. Hester ranks fifth in the NFL with 1,769 all-purpose yards and leads the League with 1,021 kickoff return yards. He is the only kickoff returner to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this season and 2014 marks the second straight season that he has accomplished that feat.