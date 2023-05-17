Jerry Gray involved in NFL Accelerator program

Ownership and club executives to network with 40 diverse coaching candidates in an effort to continue to increase head coach diversity 

May 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM
In continuation of the NFL's commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL, the League announced plans to host a Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis. The Spring Accelerator follows the inaugural Coach and Front Office Acceleratorand the Front Office Accelerator hosted at previous League meetings in 2022.

The Coach Accelerator aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. In a change to the nomination process this year, clubs were able to nominate those from outside of their organization.

The 40 participants this year are attending based on their high potential to be considered for a Head Coach position in the future. Sixteen of the participants will be returning from the May 2022 Accelerator cohort.

In addition to networking, further development of the participants is a critical component of the accelerator, with curated content sessions scheduled that will further engage each participant on the advancement of their executive leadership skills and business acumen.

"In the year since its inception, we've been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants," said *NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. *"We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent."

"It was a great experience to be a part of the first Accelerator, and I'm excited to continue this journey," said Charles London, Game Coordinator and Quarterback Coach, Tennessee Titans. "I look forward to networking and growing my professional development."

2023 COACH ACCELERATOR PARTICIPANTS

Teryl Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Beatty, Los Angeles Chargers

Marcus Brady, *Philadelphia Eagles

Callie Brownson, Cleveland Browns

Mike Caldwell, *Jacksonville Jaguars

DeMarcus Covington, *New England Patriots

Ronald Curry, New Orleans Saints

Matt Daniels, Minnesota Vikings

Sean Desai, Philadelphia Eagles

Tony Dews, *Tennessee Titans

Aden Durde, Dallas Cowboys

Jon Embree, *Miami Dolphins

Leslie Frazier--Jerry Gray, *Atlanta Falcons

Pep Hamilton--Richard Hightower, Chicago Bears

Frisman Jackson, *Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Johnson, *Philadelphia Eagles

Jerrod Johnson, Houston Texans

Randy Jordan, *Washington Commanders

Kerry Joseph, *Seattle Seahawks

Cato June, Indianapolis Colts

Thaddeus Lewis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Charles London, *Tennessee Titans

Anthony Lynn, San Francisco 49ers

Keenan McCardell, Minnesota Vikings

Thomas McGaughey, *New York Giants

Dave Merritt, Kansas City Chiefs

Scottie Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Jeff Nixon, *New York Giants

Tony Oden, New York Jets

Christian Parker, Denver Broncos

Aubrey Pleasant, Los Angeles Rams

Kris Richard *--Kelly Skipper, Buffalo Bills

Willie Taggart, Baltimore Ravens

Drew Terrell, Arizona Cardinals

Troy Walters, *Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Whitt Jr., *Dallas Cowboys

Greg Williams, Green Bay Packers

*Participant was previously a part of the May 2022 program

All participants subject to change

