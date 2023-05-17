Jerry Gray involved in NFL Accelerator program

In continuation of the NFL's commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL, the League announced plans to host a Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis. The Spring Accelerator follows the inaugural Coach and Front Office Acceleratorand the Front Office Accelerator hosted at previous League meetings in 2022.
The Coach Accelerator aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. In a change to the nomination process this year, clubs were able to nominate those from outside of their organization.
The 40 participants this year are attending based on their high potential to be considered for a Head Coach position in the future. Sixteen of the participants will be returning from the May 2022 Accelerator cohort.
In addition to networking, further development of the participants is a critical component of the accelerator, with curated content sessions scheduled that will further engage each participant on the advancement of their executive leadership skills and business acumen.
"In the year since its inception, we've been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants," said *NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. *"We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent."
"It was a great experience to be a part of the first Accelerator, and I'm excited to continue this journey," said Charles London, Game Coordinator and Quarterback Coach, Tennessee Titans. "I look forward to networking and growing my professional development."
2023 COACH ACCELERATOR PARTICIPANTS
Teryl Austin, Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Beatty, Los Angeles Chargers
Marcus Brady, *Philadelphia Eagles
Callie Brownson, Cleveland Browns
Mike Caldwell, *Jacksonville Jaguars
DeMarcus Covington, *New England Patriots
Ronald Curry, New Orleans Saints
Matt Daniels, Minnesota Vikings
Sean Desai, Philadelphia Eagles
Tony Dews, *Tennessee Titans
Aden Durde, Dallas Cowboys
Jon Embree, *Miami Dolphins
Leslie Frazier--Jerry Gray, *Atlanta Falcons
Pep Hamilton--Richard Hightower, Chicago Bears
Frisman Jackson, *Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Johnson, *Philadelphia Eagles
Jerrod Johnson, Houston Texans
Randy Jordan, *Washington Commanders
Kerry Joseph, *Seattle Seahawks
Cato June, Indianapolis Colts
Thaddeus Lewis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Charles London, *Tennessee Titans
Anthony Lynn, San Francisco 49ers
Keenan McCardell, Minnesota Vikings
Thomas McGaughey, *New York Giants
Dave Merritt, Kansas City Chiefs
Scottie Montgomery, Detroit Lions
Jeff Nixon, *New York Giants
Tony Oden, New York Jets
Christian Parker, Denver Broncos
Aubrey Pleasant, Los Angeles Rams
Kris Richard *--Kelly Skipper, Buffalo Bills
Willie Taggart, Baltimore Ravens
Drew Terrell, Arizona Cardinals
Troy Walters, *Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Whitt Jr., *Dallas Cowboys
Greg Williams, Green Bay Packers
*Participant was previously a part of the May 2022 program
All participants subject to change