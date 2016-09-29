Headlines: Coleman Off to Strong Start in Year 2

**Coleman making time-share work - Atlanta Journal-Constitution**
Tevin Coleman is off to a strong start this season as part of Atlanta's running back duo.
Falcons' Devonta Freeman![](/team/roster/devonta-freeman/0e8f321f-6acc-490d-8446-ca9ff5ad9d11/ "Devonta Freeman") relishes his Beast Mode moment - ESPN
Devonta Freeman is proud of the big stiff arm he laid Monday night on cornerback Sterling Moore.
**Ryan likes what he's seen in red zone, wants more - Associated Press**
The Falcons ofense has enjoyed a lot of success in the red zone during their last two games, and quarterback Matt Ryan is motivated to get even better in that area.
**Neal makes strong debut for Falcons - Atlanta Journal-Constitution**First-rounder Keanu Neal looked sharp on Monday night.
**Last time in Altanta, Panthers DBs couldn't keep up with (Julio) Jones - The Charlotte Observer**
Julio Jones put up big numbers in his last game versus Carolina and will likely face some inexperienced cornerbacks on Sunday.
**Quinn on Trufant: 'You Feel an Intensity From Him' - AtlantaFalcons.com**
Desmond Trufant is having another great season at cornerback.
**Cam Newton admits Panthers' 1-2 start has been 'frustrating' - ESPN**
The Panthers QB is not happy with the way Carolina has started the 2016 season.