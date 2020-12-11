FOX Sports' Brock Huard: Why Falcons are struggling to score, X-factor vs. Chargers

Dec 11, 2020 at 02:36 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

As the Atlanta Falcons (4-8) get ready to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (3-9), FOX Sports analyst Brock Huard joins AtlantaFalcons.com to preview the matchup.

What's going on with the Falcons on offense?

Brock Huard: They can't finish those drives. As good as Younghoe has been, you're not going to win against top teams with scoring field goals. To sit with the weapons they have and to be 29th in the NFL in scoring touchdowns in the red zone, you're sitting in the at the bottom of the league, that's not good enough.

What do you see when you watch film of what's happening in the red zone?

BH: I think this offensive line has been above average pass blocking. I think Jake Matthews is a plus pass blocker, I think Kaleb has grown a lot at the right tackle spot, Alex still plays at a high level in the middle. I think it's a capable pass-blocking crew which you've seen them move them move the ball between the 20s, but in order to finish, you've got to be able to move people I the run game and I think that's been a challenge for them up front.

Matchup to watch in this game?

BH: Keenan Allen is phenomenal, he will be more than likely be matched up with your rookie A.J. Terrell which is going to be a terrific matchup for AJ. He's phenomenal on third down, making sure you can handle him.

Who is the Falcons X-factor this week?

BH: Russell Gage. Russell is really coming into his own. I think he's going to have to be a factor. The Chargers have some pretty good perimeter corners. I think he has an opportunity to really own the middle of the field. Defensively, Grady Jarrett. I know he's going to want to get into the lap of that quarterback consistently and make the rookie Justin Herbert feel his presence. When you're a young quarterback and you've hit a little bit of a wall and some adversity with just an awful loss just a week ago, you don't like those guys right in your face.

Running backs prepare for Chargers | Falcons at Work

The Atlanta Falcons running backs are focused on Sunday when they will face the Chargers in Los Angeles. Take a look at the best pictures from practice in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley #21 during practice at IBM Performance Field.
1 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley #21 during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
2 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field.
3 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
4 / 28

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
5 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
6 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Tony Brooks-James #36 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field.
7 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field.
8 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
9 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during practice at IBM Performance Field.
10 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during practice at IBM Performance Field.
11 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks to tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
12 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field.
13 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field.
14 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field.
15 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
16 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
17 / 28

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field.
18 / 28

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field.
19 / 28

Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 makes a catch during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
20 / 28

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
21 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 works with offensive guard John Wetzel #75 during practice at IBM Performance Field.
22 / 28

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 works with offensive guard John Wetzel #75 during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
23 / 28

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
24 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
25 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field.
26 / 28

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 works with offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.
27 / 28

Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman #41 in action during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field.
28 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 looks on during practice at IBM Performance Field.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Final four games will determine validity of Falcons' dramatic turnaround on defense

The Falcons have improved in virtually every main defensive metric over the last seven games
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Chargers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley good to go, Ricardo Allen out

The Falcons will be without some key starters on Sunday against the Chargers
news

SFTB: Reason behind Falcons record, timetable for GM hire, Marlon Davidson, head coach in 2021, more

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

Julio Jones ruled out for Chargers game

This is a blow to Atlanta's offense, which has unsurprisingly looked more explosive with the All-Pro receiver in the lineup
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons praise Steven Means as leader and player

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

Is Matt Schaub headed to the TV booth? QB on what life after football might look like

Matt Schaub discusses what life might look like when he decides to hang up his cleats 
news

Who will win, Falcons or Chargers? Experts' picks

The Falcons head West to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their new home
news

Is next Falcons GM on list compiled by CBS Sports insider?

Four names already associated with the Atlanta Falcons GM search appear on list that CBS Sports Insider Jason La Canfora is 'hearing the most chatter about'
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal limited for second practice

There was little movement on Atlanta's injury report, and Julio Jones missed his second straight practice
news

SFTB: Stability and Super Bowls, re-signing Todd Gurley, Earl Thomas, signing more receivers?

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek

Top News

FOX Sports' Brock Huard: Why Falcons are struggling to score, X-factor vs. Chargers

Is Matt Schaub headed to the TV booth? QB on what life after football might look like

Julio Jones ruled out for Chargers game

SFTB: Reason behind Falcons record, timetable for GM hire, Marlon Davidson, head coach in 2021, more

Advertising