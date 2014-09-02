Five Things We Learned on Hard Knocks: Ep. 5

3. Geraldo Boldewijn's Absence Explained: The rookie known as "Amsterdam" was conspicuously absent from the final preseason game at Jacksonville and despite reports from media sources that he had been injured during practice, there were a lot of questions surrounding him being sidelined. We found out Tuesday that he suffered a hamstring injury during the week of practice leading up to the game and the front office made the tough decision to cut him. Because of his injury settlement status, the Falcons can re-assess his health in six weeks and could be free to bring him back into the fold.

4. Osi Umenyiora As a Mentor: Hard Knocks revealed Tuesday that defensive end Osi Umenyiora started a firm that represents athletes of African descent, and we get a chance to see Umenyiora's mentor status come into play as he takes undrafted rookie Nosa Eguae under his wing. Eguae, born in Nigeria, was in a close defensive tackle fight with veterans and rookies alike and ultimately was waived as part of final cuts, but Umenyiora seemed to truly take the time to help Eguae develop, which lends some insight into how he's perhaps been a resource to other young defensive linemen.