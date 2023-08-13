Falcons sign 2023 USFL defensive player of the year

The Falcons signed linebacker Frank Ginda, the 2023 USFL Defensive Player of the Year, the team announced on Sunday.
Ginda played for the Michigan Panthers when he received the honor.
Ginda, meanwhile, went undrafted out of San Jose State in 2018 and is still looking to make his NFL debut. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie but was waived before training camp even begun. Then, the Miami Dolphins picked him up, and while there, he appeared in all four preseason games, totaling 12 tackles with two stops for loss. He ultimately ended up on the practice squad, though.
In 2019, Ginda spent the preseason with New Orleans Saints but didn't record any statistics.
Ginda also made stops in the AAF and XFL during his career.