Falcons sign 2023 USFL defensive player of the year

Aug 13, 2023 at 03:06 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons digital team reporter

Roster Moves 16x9

The Falcons signed linebacker Frank Ginda, the 2023 USFL Defensive Player of the Year, the team announced on Sunday.

Ginda played for the Michigan Panthers when he received the honor.

Ginda, meanwhile, went undrafted out of San Jose State in 2018 and is still looking to make his NFL debut. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie but was waived before training camp even begun. Then, the Miami Dolphins picked him up, and while there, he appeared in all four preseason games, totaling 12 tackles with two stops for loss. He ultimately ended up on the practice squad, though.

In 2019, Ginda spent the preseason with New Orleans Saints but didn't record any statistics.

Ginda also made stops in the AAF and XFL during his career.

Related Content

news

'We could be great': Why the Falcons feel confident about their defense after standout preseason performance

Defensive lineman Albert Huggins and Timmy Horne talk defensive potential for 2023 
news

Camp Report: Running back Cordarrelle Patterson among 4 players out with soft-tissue injuries

Patterson, wide receiver Frank Darby, cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Cornell Armstrong all missed Sunday's practice. 
news

Falcons release their former fourth-round draft pick, LB Mykal Walker

Atlanta signed linebacker Frank Ginda in a corresponding move
news

'It was supposed to happen': Dee Alford on his spectacular 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in preseason win

Dee Alford's standout performance in Miami calls back to his inspiring journey to the NFL
news

Bubble watch: Which players have rising stock after the first preseason game vs. Miami?

news

In a crowded running back room, Godwin Igwebuike hopes to make most of Falcons opportunity

In the Falcons Friday night win against the Dolphins in Miami, Igwebuike shined while still understanding the reality of his situation as a running back in Atlanta. 
news

Falcons who stood out in preseason opener vs. Miami Dolphins

Godwin Igwebuike, DeMarcco Hellams among roster hopefuls who made big plays on Friday night. 
news

Running backs coach Michael Pitre discusses Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson

Falcons have potential to create explosive rushing attack in 2023
news

Calais Campbell discusses plan to be 'as dominant as possible' throughout regular season

Star defensive lineman ramping up after returning to practice off NFI list
news

'Hard work works': How a partnership with Ryan Nielsen helped shape David Onyemata in early career years

news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Dolphins: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons preseason game in Miami 

Top News

Camp Report: Running back Cordarrelle Patterson among 4 players out with soft-tissue injuries

Falcons release their former fourth-round draft pick, LB Mykal Walker

Falcons sign 2023 USFL defensive player of the year

'It was supposed to happen': Dee Alford on his spectacular 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in preseason win

Advertising